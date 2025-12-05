Charlie Sheen Divorce Bombshell: Ex Brooke Mueller Demands $15 Million From Actor for Child Support

Article continues below advertisement

A legal battle between Charlie Sheen and his ex-wife Brooke Mueller has exploded once again — more than a decade after their divorce was finalized in 2011. Mueller filed court documents on Thursday, December 4, accusing Sheen of failing to pay her the full $660,000 per year in child support she claimed to be awarded as part of an agreed upon settlement to legally end their marriage. As a result, Mueller is demanding a judge order Sheen to pay her back millions of dollars in interest and requested a scheduled hearing to determine a specific amount.

According to court documents obtained by a news publication, Mueller claimed Sheen owes her $8,967,600 in child support for the period March 1, 2011, to December 2, 2025. The former flames share twins Bob and Max, 15, though the boys live with Sheen. While the exes share joint legal custody, it is contingent on Mueller's sobriety. If she were to ever test positive for drugs or alcohol, the Two and a Half Men star would gain sole custody until a future court order decided otherwise. Mueller is allowed to have "reasonable and flexible periods of custody and visitation" as agreed upon between her and Sheen. The Platoon actor has also struggled with substance abuse in the past but has been sober since December 2017.

In addition to the nearly $9 million Mueller wants from Sheen, she believes he should pay a total of $6.4 million in interest for the allegedly missing money — meaning he apparently owes her $15,386,000. Mueller's motion seeks Sheen's child support payments and an additional $25,000 to cover her legal fees within 30 days of a potential court order. The Strictly Sexual star claimed Sheen only paid $295,000 out of $550,000 he owed her in 2011 and insisted she received no child support payments between 2012 and 2015 despite him owing $660,000 per year.

Mueller said she received only $96,000 from Sheen in 2016, $228,366 in 2017, $113,000 in 2018 and absolutely nothing in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. In 2023, Mueller apparently received only $20,000, while Sheen allegedly paid her $30,000 in 2024 and $39,000 so far this year — all just a fraction of the hefty total he's reportedly supposed to pay annually.

