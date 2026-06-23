Dad-of-12 Nick Cannon Honors Late Son Zen on Fifth Heavenly Birthday With Emotional Tribute: 'Turning Our Pain Into Purpose'
June 23 2026, Published 6:35 p.m. ET
Nick Cannon, 45, is channeling his grief into purpose.
On what would have been his son Zen's fifth birthday, the father-of-12 took to social media to share an emotional tribute honoring the memory of the child he lost to an aggressive and rare form of brain cancer known as high-grade glioma.
In a heartfelt post, Cannon reflected on the profound impact Zen's brief life has had on his family and the legacy of turning their devastating loss into meaningful action, a philosophy that continues to guide him as he navigates parenthood and advocacy.
'6/23 Will Forever Be a Day of Light!'
The photo, a collage of Zen's baby photos, is captioned: "6/23 will forever be a day of light! Turning our pain to purpose! We celebrate the life of our Young King Zen Scott Cannon! We honor our beautiful son and the precious moments we got to share in the physical and the constant energy we share in the Spirit daily. We are always reminded that “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Most High” 2 Corinthians 5:8🙏🏾❤️🕊️ We love you son #ZensLight." The post was received well by followers, with many commenting in support of the family.
One commenter said, "Such a beautiful angel. Sending you so much love friend ❤️🩹❤️🩹."
Another added, "Touched many hearts 💙 Thinking of you all Cannon Fam 🕊 xxxx."
A third related to the family's pain, admitting, "Prayers to you and your family… unfortunately I know your pain at losing a young child.. God bless🙏."
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The support on social media reflects the compassionate response Cannon has received from his community since Zen's untimely death in December 2021.
The loss of his child came as a shock to the entertainer and media personality, who has spoken openly about the initial devastation of watching his infant son battle the aggressive cancer.
Yet rather than letting grief consume him, Cannon has transformed his pain into tangible action.
Finding Light in Difficult Times
Working alongside Zen's mother, Alyssa Scott, he co-founded the Zen's Light Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing support and care to families navigating pediatric healthcare challenges while simultaneously advancing pediatric cancer research.
The foundation stands as a living legacy to Zen's five-month life, ensuring that his brief time on earth continues to create meaningful change.
For a father raising 12 children while grieving such a profound loss, the balance between honoring his son's memory and moving forward has become central to how Cannon defines his role as both a parent and a compassionate advocate.