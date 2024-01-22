Nick Cannon Honors His and Alyssa Scott's Late Son Zen's 'Light' and 'Presence' in Touching Tribute
Nick Cannon paid tribute to his late son.
The Masked Singer host, 43, took to Instagram on Sunday, January 21, to remember his child, Zen Cannon, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, who tragically passed away in December 2021 of cancer.
"Zen's Light and presence shining over little miss Halo and Mommy and Daddy!" Cannon wrote alongside a clip of the three of them walking on the beach. "What a beautiful day to remind us all that there is a higher power and God's Energy and frequency to keep us all going under his grace and mercy even in the midst of challenges. ❤️🙏🏾@itsalyssaemm."
The television host and model, 29, have managed to move forward after their baby boy lost his battle with a rare form of brain cancer, a high-grade glioma.
"I always noticed he had a little — to me it felt like a sinus thing. It was like a cough. And I just wanted to check it out. Sometimes, early on … babies get fluid in their lungs. So we thought, he’ll cough it out," Cannon recalled during an episode of his now-canceled talk show.
After the patriarch and Scott had their child looked at by a doctor, their entire lives took a drastic turn. "Immediately we had to have surgery, brain surgery," he noted. "We put a shunt in his head, and we were hoping for the best."
Unfortunately, Zen succumbed to his illness. "I wanted to make sure that I had allowed the sun to rise, to hold my son … for the last time," the Drumline actor said of his last moments with his little boy.
"People keep asking me how I’m doing I say, ‘I’m vertical, I’m standing and you know that’s a good start,'" he added. "Yesterday, it was a little easier than today because yesterday I was so laser-focused and even numb. I just knew I just had to get it done. Today, I’m a little torn. I’m a little confused. Because it’s a hurting thing. I’m grieving."
One year later, Cannon and the social media star welcomed their little girl — Halo Marie Cannon — into their lives. "Our lives are forever changed ❤️Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever," Scott wrote while announcing her daughter's birth. "I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine."
"My sweet girl, I got my surprise!!" the matriarch concluded. "We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍."