Nick Cannon Addresses Rumors of Favoritism Among His Children’s Mothers

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Nick Cannon recently spoke out regarding persistent rumors that one of his children's mothers, Bre Tiesi, is his favorite. The 45-year-old entertainer discussed the speculation during his appearance on “The Breakfast Club.”

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Source: MEGA Nick Cannon denied claims that Bre Tiesi is his favorite among the mothers of his 12 children.

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“Why do people say that?” Cannon questioned as he confronted fan theories suggesting Tiesi, 35, is his preferred partner among the six mothers of his 12 children. He acknowledged the public's perception, noting that his noticeable presence on social media with Tiesi fuels the rumors.

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Source: MEGA Nick Cannon explained that Bre Tiesi receives more public attention because she is already a well-known model, actress and real estate professional.

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Cannon explained that Tiesi's fame contributes to the situation. “She’s [already] famous,” he stated, highlighting her status as a model, actress and real estate agent. Their relationship appears more visible due to her career, which contrasts with some of the other mothers who seek to maintain a level of privacy.

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He revealed that some mothers have opted out of participating in his Netflix documentary scheduled for release. “One of the mothers of my children, or three of my children, actually, she’s literally a psychologist, and … she’s like, ‘This isn’t good for my actual career,’” Cannon remarked.

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Source: MEGA Nick Cannon revealed that some of his children's mothers declined to participate in his upcoming Netflix documentary to protect their professional careers.

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Cannon and Tiesi's relationship has a long history, marked by ups and downs. Tiesi shared insight into their connection, stating, “Him and I have had our on-and-off for years,” during an interview with E! News in March 2022 after announcing her pregnancy.

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Source: MEGA Nick Cannon admitted that the period following his divorce from Mariah Carey influenced many of the personal decisions that shaped his large family.

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Cannon emphasized his commitment to his baby mamas, saying, “My goal is to love everyone as equally as possible.” He acknowledged the unique bonds he shares with each mother, stating that he feels a soul connection with them.