Nick Cannon Addresses Rumors of Favoritism Among His Children’s Mothers
June 14 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Nick Cannon recently spoke out regarding persistent rumors that one of his children's mothers, Bre Tiesi, is his favorite.
The 45-year-old entertainer discussed the speculation during his appearance on “The Breakfast Club.”
“Why do people say that?” Cannon questioned as he confronted fan theories suggesting Tiesi, 35, is his preferred partner among the six mothers of his 12 children.
He acknowledged the public's perception, noting that his noticeable presence on social media with Tiesi fuels the rumors.
Cannon explained that Tiesi's fame contributes to the situation.
“She’s [already] famous,” he stated, highlighting her status as a model, actress and real estate agent.
Their relationship appears more visible due to her career, which contrasts with some of the other mothers who seek to maintain a level of privacy.
He revealed that some mothers have opted out of participating in his Netflix documentary scheduled for release.
“One of the mothers of my children, or three of my children, actually, she’s literally a psychologist, and … she’s like, ‘This isn’t good for my actual career,’” Cannon remarked.
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Cannon and Tiesi's relationship has a long history, marked by ups and downs.
Tiesi shared insight into their connection, stating, “Him and I have had our on-and-off for years,” during an interview with E! News in March 2022 after announcing her pregnancy.
The family dynamic is intricate; Cannon shares children with notable figures such as Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, and LaNisha Cole.
He expressed significant grief over the passing of his son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021.
Cannon emphasized his commitment to his baby mamas, saying, “My goal is to love everyone as equally as possible.”
He acknowledged the unique bonds he shares with each mother, stating that he feels a soul connection with them.
Reflecting on his parenting journey, Cannon admitted that having 12 children was a response to trauma stemming from his divorce from Carey.
“I didn’t get a chance to slow down until I got in therapy,” he confessed.