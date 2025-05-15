Nick Carter Admits His New Album 'Love Life Tragedy' Was 'Therapeutic' for Him to Make After Going Through 'Ups and Downs': 'This Was More Personal'

Since Carter was so inspired, he even changed the name from Who I Am to this new title. "When I was first recording this music over three years ago, at the very last minute, I was able to come up with the title and it just made a lot of sense," he notes. "I was trying to find a way to take all this music that I had recorded and written during a personal time — and I couldn't get around the idea that the title didn't package everything. I finally came up with Love Life Tragedy, and it made sense to me, and I was able to put everything in there."

"Love Life Tragedy is what it says. There are songs of love, there are songs of life and there are songs of tragedy, and it seems to happen to not just me, but anybody in life. The older you get, the longer you live, the more these things happen to you," the performer, who lost his younger brother, Aaron Carter, in 2022 and his two sisters Leslie Carter in 2012 and Bobbie Jean Carter in 2023, adds. "That is just life. You experience love, life and tragedy — and that's what these songs are stories of."