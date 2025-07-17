Nick Carter Says His New Single 'Searchlight' Is a Song 'We Can All Relate To': 'We All Need Love'

Nick Carter is ready to release one of his "favorite" songs as a single off his Love Life Tragedy album, which came out on May 15.

"'Searchlight is a song about love and relationships, which we can all relate to, as well as the need for hope and light. My hope is that people are able to connect with this song in a way that brings upliftment and empowerment," the singer, 45, exclusively tells OK! while talking about his latest bop and the music video, which were both released on Thursday, July 17.