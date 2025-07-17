Nick Carter Says His New Single 'Searchlight' Is a Song 'We Can All Relate To': 'We All Need Love'
Nick Carter is ready to release one of his "favorite" songs as a single off his Love Life Tragedy album, which came out on May 15.
"'Searchlight is a song about love and relationships, which we can all relate to, as well as the need for hope and light. My hope is that people are able to connect with this song in a way that brings upliftment and empowerment," the singer, 45, exclusively tells OK! while talking about his latest bop and the music video, which were both released on Thursday, July 17.
"We all need love, and this song is about that universal need and the many ways it challenges us. No matter what we experience in relationships, it is important for us to always stay open to love – even if we need to send out a 'Searchlight' to find it," he continues, adding that "Searchlight" just felt "right" to release as a single. "There’s a sense of power to this song, a sense of strong hope around love, so I wanted to highlight that. I just felt like a lot of people will be able to resonate with it."
The "Help Me" crooner had an idea while writing and recording the song, which inspired the beautiful music video.
"I kept having this clear vision of a moody, stormy sea setting and a lighthouse in the distance. It represents being lost in an experience while looking for the light to lead you out. And that’s ultimately the message: there is always hope," he shares.
Additionally, Carter decided to release a vinyl and comic book lyric collectible package, which is rare these days.
"I’m a collector myself. I’ve always loved comic books and the experience of holding one in my hand – especially when you just get it, it’s so exciting to flip through the pages. Since this album is so personal to me, creating a comic book aspect to the project really aligns with theoverall intention of sharing who I am. I also wanted to create a tangible experience for the fans that have been with me from the beginning," he says. "These days we don’t really get to hold our music like we used to with CDs, cassettes and vinyl's. This project is about storytelling, both musically and visually, so combining music with comics felt like a fun and nostalgic way to give people something they can hang on to. It’s also a nod to the era I grew up in."
In the meantime, the dad-of-three is booked and busy, as he just kicked off his residency alongside the Backstreet Boys at the Sphere in Las Vegas.
"I'm so excited! We just did our first weekend at the Sphere in Las Vegas and everything about it was incredible – the effects, the excitement of the fans, having our families there. It feels great to be performing in Vegas again, too! This show is unlike anything we’ve ever done before. I’m really proud of it and grateful for the opportunity to perform at such an incredible venue like The Sphere," he states, adding that he loves to perform the BSB classics in front of their loyal fanbase.
"These are the songs that shaped us and mean so much to our fans. But I’m also really excited to perform our newer material and the surprises we have in store for the setlist. It's a great blend of nostalgia and fresh energy," he notes. "The Sphere is a whole other level! It’s completely immersive so fans aren’t just watching a concert; they’re a part of it. It’s the most dynamic show we’ve ever created, and only a place like the Sphere could make this possible."
Carter's tots — Odin, Saoirse and Pearl Carter, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Kitt — also got to see their dad in action.
"My kids came on opening night and had the best time. For them it was like stepping into a movie; they thought all the effects were really cool and loved seeing dad on stage. But to them, I’m still just dad. Now that they're getting a bit older, it means a lot to be able to share this part of my life with them," he concludes.
