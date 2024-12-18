'You're Disgusting': Nick Jonas Fans Outraged After Singer Shows Support for Elon Musk
Is Nick Jonas getting canceled?
On Tuesday, December 17, the Jonas Brothers star, 32, was slammed on social media after replying in support of one of Elon Musk’s posts.
“My, how the tables have turned!” the Tesla founder, 53, penned alongside a meme of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas as they lifted and moved a table in a circle.
In response, the “Sucker” singer posted a photo of the billionaire with the caption, “Take us to the Year 3000.”
Fans of the Disney alum then bashed him for seemingly declaring his approval of Musk — who was recently appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency.
“Ew ew ew ew,” one person wrote, while another added, “You’re disgusting.”
“I’m gonna start crying,” a third shared, as a fourth ranted, “He’s gonna take us 3,000 years into the past, just take a look at the people he supports, be better Nick, don’t give attention to a-holes who take advantage of people.”
One more outraged follower told Nick to “grow up.”
As OK! previously reported, the backlash against the Camp Rock alum came after Musk contributed tons of cash to Trump's campaign.
In November, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon declared he believes the SpaceX founder’s funds led to Trump’s victory.
"Elon and I disagree on some things, but Elon deserves his place at the table," Bannon said. "He stroked a $150 million check for the ground game, which is not s---, at the exact moment we needed it. He came in with the money and the professionals."
"To be brutally frank, it's the reason we won," he alleged.
Musk’s financial efforts were seemingly rewarded with his Department of Government Efficiency appointment alongside former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy. Bannon indicated the duo has a lot of work to do.
"They are down in the trenches with the hard part of how you actually start to turn the country around,” Bannon noted.
After accepting the position in Trump’s administration, Musk and Ramaswamy released a statement about their future role.
The two men explained they would "serve as outside volunteers," making recommendations to "cut the federal government down to size."
The administration’s focus is to remove federal agencies, which they claim to be as wasteful and "anti-democratic."
"Most legal edicts aren’t laws enacted by Congress but ‘rules and regulations’ promulgated by unelected bureaucrats,” the duo said.