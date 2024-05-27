7 People Who Have Worked With Donald Trump and Went to Jail: From Allen Weisselberg to Steve Bannon

George Nader, an informal Trump adviser to the government of the United Arab Emirates, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Virginia federal judge after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography. He also admitted to bringing a boy from the Czech Republic to his Washington home in 2000.

Aside from the charges, he pleaded guilty to "felony conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government" when he helped the UAE "pump millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions into the U.S. political system during the 2016 presidential election."

According to a report on the Office of Public Affairs website, Nader started serving his first unrelated charges before continuing his jail time to complete his additional 20 months in prison.