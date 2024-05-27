7 People Who Have Worked With Donald Trump and Went to Jail: From Allen Weisselberg to Steve Bannon
Allen Weisselberg
Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was sentenced to a five-month jail time in New York City's Rikers Island jail complex after pleading guilty to two counts of perjury after giving false testimony during Donald Trump's civil fraud trial.
It followed an earlier five-month sentence for his involvement in Trump's tax fraud scheme, though he only served 100 days at the time, per NBC News.
George Nader
George Nader, an informal Trump adviser to the government of the United Arab Emirates, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Virginia federal judge after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography. He also admitted to bringing a boy from the Czech Republic to his Washington home in 2000.
Aside from the charges, he pleaded guilty to "felony conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government" when he helped the UAE "pump millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions into the U.S. political system during the 2016 presidential election."
According to a report on the Office of Public Affairs website, Nader started serving his first unrelated charges before continuing his jail time to complete his additional 20 months in prison.
George Papadopoulos
George Papadopoulos spent 14 days in prison at a federal prison camp in Oxford, Wisc., in 2018 after pleading guilty to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about his contacts with people tied to Russia.
Trump pardoned him in December 2020.
Michael Cohen
Former personal attorney of Trump, Michael Cohen, reported to federal prison near Otisville, N.Y., after pleading guilty to several crimes related to the former POTUS in 2018. He received a three-year prison sentence for his involvement in the hush money payments made to two women — p--- star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal — alleging affairs with Trump.
Cohen also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress regarding a Russia-based proposed real-estate project by the Trump Organization.
Paul Manafort
Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort spent under two years in prison after receiving a 7.5-year sentence for bank and tax fraud crimes.
Trump pardoned Manafort in December 2020.
Peter Navarro
Peter Navarro began serving his four-month prison sentence after reporting to a federal prison in Miami. He received the ruling after refusing to comply with a House Select Committee subpoena amid the probe into the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.
"The prosecution of a senior presidential advisor asserting executive privilege conflicts with the constitutional independence required by the doctrine of separation of powers," his lawyers told the high court. "Not once before Dr. Navarro's prosecution has the Department of Justice concluded a senior presidential advisor may be prosecuted for contempt of congress following an assertion of executive privilege."
Steve Bannon
In August 2020, Steve Bannon was charged with fraud for his role in a fundraising scam to help build Trump's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
"As alleged, not only did they lie to donors, they schemed to hide their misappropriation of funds by creating sham invoices and accounts to launder donations and cover up their crimes, showing no regard for the law or the truth," said Philip Bartlett, inspector in charge of the New York field office.
The former Trump White House chief strategist received a pardon from Trump before he resigned.
While he did not serve prison time at the time, he might stay behind bars soon since Trump's pardon only covered federal crimes, not state ones.
After losing his appeal, federal prosecutors asked a judge on Tuesday, May 14, to order Bannon to start serving his four-month jail sentence.