Elon Musk's Money Is the 'Reason' Donald Trump Won the 2024 Election, Steve Bannon Claims

Composite photo of Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk helped fund Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

By:

Nov. 27 2024, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon believes Elon Musk's support and money helped secure former President Donald Trump's 2024 election victory.

elon musk money reason donald trump won election steve bannon
Source: MEGA

Steve Bannon believes Elon Musk's money won Donald Trump the election.

"Elon and I disagree on some things, but Elon deserves his place at the table," Bannon said in a recent interview. "He stroked a $150 million check for the ground game, which is not s---, at the exact moment we needed it. He came in with the money and the professionals."

According to Bannon, Musk's contribution went beyond mere financial assistance. "To be brutally frank, it's the reason we won," he claimed.

Musk's substantial financial support, including a $150 million contribution for the ground game, reportedly played a pivotal role in the success of the Trump campaign.

Bannon highlighted Musk and former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy's alignment with his long-standing principles, stating, "They are down in the trenches with the hard part of how you actually start to turn the country around."

This shared vision of addressing critical issues resonated with Bannon and underscored Musk's commitment to the MAGA movement.

elon musk money reason donald trump won election steve bannon
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk was very hands-on in the campaign.

Despite initially showing support for Trump challenger Ron DeSantis, Musk eventually emerged as a prominent backer of Trump's presidential bid.

His super PAC's significant funds of approximately $200 million, along with personal appearances as a vocal advocate on the campaign trail, solidified Musk's role as a key ally of the former president.

Musk's engagement extended to innovative tactics, such as a voter giveaway program and active participation in the campaign's get-out-the-vote initiatives.

The billionaire's unconventional approach aligned with Trump's strategy of decentralized ground operations, relying on external groups and volunteers for support.

Ultimately, the strategy paid off, with the GOP nominee walking away with a decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

elon musk money reason donald trump won election steve bannon
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential eletion.

During Bannon's interview with Puck News, he praised Musk and Ramaswamy for spearheading the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a non-governmental effort to find and eliminate excess government spending.

elon musk money reason donald trump won election steve bannon
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump formed the Department of Government Efficiency for Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Musk and Ramaswamy say they will "serve as outside volunteers," making recommendations that allow the Trump administration to "cut the federal government down to size."

Trump supporters' primary focus is cutting down federal agencies, which they view as wasteful and "anti-democratic."

"Most legal edicts aren’t laws enacted by Congress but ‘rules and regulations’ promulgated by unelected bureaucrats,” the two unelected men wrote.

According to The Verge, Musk and Ramaswamy will hire "a lean team of small-government crusaders" to work with the Trump administration and the White House Office of Management and Budget.

