Elon Musk's Money Is the 'Reason' Donald Trump Won the 2024 Election, Steve Bannon Claims

"Elon and I disagree on some things, but Elon deserves his place at the table," Bannon said in a recent interview. "He stroked a $150 million check for the ground game, which is not s---, at the exact moment we needed it. He came in with the money and the professionals."

According to Bannon, Musk's contribution went beyond mere financial assistance. "To be brutally frank, it's the reason we won," he claimed.

Musk's substantial financial support, including a $150 million contribution for the ground game, reportedly played a pivotal role in the success of the Trump campaign.

Bannon highlighted Musk and former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy's alignment with his long-standing principles, stating, "They are down in the trenches with the hard part of how you actually start to turn the country around."

This shared vision of addressing critical issues resonated with Bannon and underscored Musk's commitment to the MAGA movement.