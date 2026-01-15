or
Nick Reiner's Ex-Lawyer Alan Jackson Declares He Doesn't 'Really Care' If a Client Is Guilty or Not After Withdrawing From High-Profile Case

split image of Alan Jackson and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA

Alan Jackson revealed he doesn't care if clients are guilty after withdrawing from Nick Reiner’s case.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 15 2026, Published 9:34 a.m. ET

Alan Jackson, Nick Reiner's ex-lawyer, revealed that he doesn't care if a client is guilty or not after withdrawing from the high-profile case.

Jackson, 61, pulled out of the case on January 7, after only working with Reiner for a brief period leading up to his arraignment.

'I Don't Really Care'

Image of Lawyer Alan Jackson revealed he doesn't judge whether clients are guilty or innocent.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Lawyer Alan Jackson revealed he doesn’t judge whether clients are guilty or innocent.

Speaking on Kelly Ripa's "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast, Ripa asked Jackson, "Have you ever taken a case where you're like, 'Hmm, I think this one's probably guilty, but I'm gonna razzle-dazzle it?'"

Jackson responded, "I don't like to think of it as razzle-dazzle. The answer is no. I normally don't make pronouncements one way or the other about the guilt or innocence of my client, because it doesn't matter to me. I don't really care."

"I care about the Constitution," he added. "I care about whether or not the government got their job right."

No Such Thing as Indefensible

image of Alan Jackson withdrew from representing Nick Reiner just as the arraignment began.
Source: MEGA

Alan Jackson withdrew from representing Nick Reiner just as the arraignment began.

The lawyer spoke more about the Constitution when asked how he argues a case that could be seen as "indefensible."

"There's very little in the law that's indefensible," Jackson argued. "There's a reason for that. I never approach a case like I'm just defending an individual."

"We're defending the Constitution," he detailed. "We're defending an idea. We're defending the foundation on which this country was built in terms of its justice system."

Jackson pointed out that the U.S. justice system guarantees people their "God-given right" to liberty, which is "built into the fabric of our country." At the same time, he acknowledged that the system also has the power to take that liberty away, describing such a move as "almost unthinkable."

“There are certain circumstances in which it's absolutely appropriate,” he reflected. “I don't have a problem with that, if it's done perfectly.”

Once again, he said he pays no mind to "who the person is."

"I don’t worry about who the person is,” because “the word indefensible never comes up," he said. "It's completely defensible, no matter who the person is, if the government doesn't get it right."

'Best Interests'

Image of Nick Reiner faces murder charges in the deaths of his parents in Los Angeles.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Nick Reiner faces murder charges in the deaths of his parents in Los Angeles.

  • Ripa also didn’t shy away from asking about his choice to step away from representing Reiner.

    Jackson told Ripa that there are "certain things" he "simply can't divulge" about his decision to step away from the case due to legal reasons.

    He emphasized that his team will "always be committed to [Nick's] best interests," adding, "I want him to get the most robust defense that he possibly can get. I know he will, in the hands of the public defender's office."

    Image of Nick Reiner is now being represented by the public defender's office.
    Source: MEGA

    Nick Reiner is now being represented by the public defender’s office.

    Reiner, 32, was arrested after his parents, acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14, 2025. He has been charged with two counts of first‑degree murder.

    Following Alan's departure, Nick will now be represented by a public defender.

