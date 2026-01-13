or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nick Reiner
OK LogoNEWS

Nick Reiner's Ex-Lawyer Snaps at Questions About Why He Abruptly Resigned From Murder Case: 'I'm Not Getting Into Specifics'

Split photo of Nick Reiner and Alan Jackson
Source: jake reiner/facebook;@hotmicswithbillybush/youtube

Nick Reiner's ex-lawyer is still refusing to reveal why he suddenly withdrew himself from the accused murderer's case.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 13 2026, Updated 2:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Though renown lawyer Alan Jackson withdrew himself from Nick Reiner's double homicide case, he's continuing to declare that the screenwriter isn't guilty of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. However, he's still refusing to reveal why he stepped down from the case.

Jackson appeared on Billy Bush's "Hot Mics" podcast, where the host admitted he was confused by the situation since Jackson "gave an endorsement and resignation at the same time."

Article continues below advertisement

'What I Said Is the Truth'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nick Reiner's ex-lawyer Alan Jackson believes he's 'not guilty' 'under the laws' of California.
Source: @hotmicswithbillybush/youtube

Nick Reiner's ex-lawyer Alan Jackson believes he's 'not guilty' 'under the laws' of California.

"It was important for me to right some wrongs that had been printed — lots and lots of speculation, lots of people who want to believe certain things," Jackson explained of why he said Nick was "not guilty" when he quit his case. "So with that statement, that’s as far as I’m going to go. I believe in it. I believe exactly what I said. What I said is the truth. Under the laws of the state of California, he’s not guilty. And it was important for me to make sure that the public understood that as I had to step away."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Nick Reiner has been charged with murdering both of his parents in December 2025.
Source: mega

Nick Reiner has been charged with murdering both of his parents in December 2025.

When asked why he backed out, Jackson replied, "That’s a confidential communication between a lot of folks that I’m not willing to disclose."

Bush continued to press him, noting the lawyer's "body language" conveyed he was "pissed off" about resigning.

"You’re emphatic in your support of Nick and that he’s not guilty in this situation. But I also see that you’re not happy," Bush said. "So what … well, something happened with the retainer or something … Is it a money thing?"

Article continues below advertisement

Alan Jackson Snaps at Resignation Questions

MORE ON:
Nick Reiner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Jackson got heated when he was asked why he resigned and refused to give an answer.
Source: @hotmicswithbillybush/youtube

Jackson got heated when he was asked why he resigned and refused to give an answer.

"I mean, you can’t say that. You can’t say that, Billy. You can’t say that something happened with the retainer because I’ve never said that," he responded. "So obviously something happened with my ability and my team’s ability to continue the representation, but I don’t want you, your audience, anybody else to start speculating as to what that might be. I have not said a word about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Nick Reiner was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder.
Source: mega

Nick Reiner was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder.

"I get it. But by the same token, I’m saying that it does not matter at this point. I said what I said at the press conference because it’s true. And I believe it in my heart, and I also said that my team and I remain and will remain completely committed to the best interests of Nick Reiner," the lawyer continued. "And that’s also true, and that’s not going to change. But I’m not going to get into the specifics of why it was necessary for me to withdraw."

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Has Not Entered a Plea

Photo of In addition to Nick Reiner, Rob and Michele Reiner also had son Jake and daughter Romy.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

In addition to Nick Reiner, Rob and Michele Reiner also had son Jake and daughter Romy.

As OK! reported, Jackson stepped down the same day as Nick's January 7 arraignment. He is now being represented by a public attorney, and his arraignment was rescheduled for February 23.

Nick has not yet entered a plea, but many believe he will plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Rob and Michele Reiner's son was charged with murdering his parents by slitting their throats on December 14, 2025. Reports claimed the drug addict's new schizoaffective medication had been making him act erratic and dangerous one month before the tragedy.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.