Nick Reiner's Ex-Lawyer Snaps at Questions About Why He Abruptly Resigned From Murder Case: 'I'm Not Getting Into Specifics'
Jan. 13 2026, Updated 2:09 p.m. ET
Though renown lawyer Alan Jackson withdrew himself from Nick Reiner's double homicide case, he's continuing to declare that the screenwriter isn't guilty of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. However, he's still refusing to reveal why he stepped down from the case.
Jackson appeared on Billy Bush's "Hot Mics" podcast, where the host admitted he was confused by the situation since Jackson "gave an endorsement and resignation at the same time."
'What I Said Is the Truth'
"It was important for me to right some wrongs that had been printed — lots and lots of speculation, lots of people who want to believe certain things," Jackson explained of why he said Nick was "not guilty" when he quit his case. "So with that statement, that’s as far as I’m going to go. I believe in it. I believe exactly what I said. What I said is the truth. Under the laws of the state of California, he’s not guilty. And it was important for me to make sure that the public understood that as I had to step away."
When asked why he backed out, Jackson replied, "That’s a confidential communication between a lot of folks that I’m not willing to disclose."
Bush continued to press him, noting the lawyer's "body language" conveyed he was "pissed off" about resigning.
"You’re emphatic in your support of Nick and that he’s not guilty in this situation. But I also see that you’re not happy," Bush said. "So what … well, something happened with the retainer or something … Is it a money thing?"
Alan Jackson Snaps at Resignation Questions
"I mean, you can’t say that. You can’t say that, Billy. You can’t say that something happened with the retainer because I’ve never said that," he responded. "So obviously something happened with my ability and my team’s ability to continue the representation, but I don’t want you, your audience, anybody else to start speculating as to what that might be. I have not said a word about it."
"I get it. But by the same token, I’m saying that it does not matter at this point. I said what I said at the press conference because it’s true. And I believe it in my heart, and I also said that my team and I remain and will remain completely committed to the best interests of Nick Reiner," the lawyer continued. "And that’s also true, and that’s not going to change. But I’m not going to get into the specifics of why it was necessary for me to withdraw."
Nick Reiner Has Not Entered a Plea
As OK! reported, Jackson stepped down the same day as Nick's January 7 arraignment. He is now being represented by a public attorney, and his arraignment was rescheduled for February 23.
Nick has not yet entered a plea, but many believe he will plead not guilty by reason of insanity.
Rob and Michele Reiner's son was charged with murdering his parents by slitting their throats on December 14, 2025. Reports claimed the drug addict's new schizoaffective medication had been making him act erratic and dangerous one month before the tragedy.