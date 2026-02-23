Nick Reiner Seen Behind Glass With a Shaved Head in Eerie First Photos From Court
Feb. 23 2026, Published 5:06 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner made a stark appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday, February 23, as he faced a judge for the first time since being charged with the murders of his parents.
The 32-year-old, dressed in a brown jail-issued jumpsuit, appeared noticeably different with a shaved head and facial hair.
Chilling First Pictures
He sat behind a glass partition throughout the proceedings as photographers captured the tense moment, per Us Weekly.
During the arraignment, Nick entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances. He also waived his right to a speedy trial.
His next court date is set for April 29, and he will remain behind bars without bail.
What Is Nick Reiner Accused of?
Nick is accused of killing his father, legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner, and his mother, Michele Singer Reiner. The couple was found dead inside their Brentwood, Calif., home on December 14, 2025.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, both deaths were ruled homicides caused by multiple sharp force injuries.
In a statement shared with Variety shortly after their deaths, the Reiner family said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."
- Nick Reiner's Chilling 3 Words Revealed After Accused Murderer Appears in Court for the First Time Since Parents' Slayings
- Rob Reiner's Son Nick in Shackles and Suicide Smock During First Court Appearance After Being Charged for Parents' Horrific Murders
- Emotional Nick Reiner Debuts Shaved Head in Court as Arraignment for Allegedly Murdering His Parents Is Delayed
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Nick Reiner Is Not Guilty of Murder'
Nick's legal team has maintained his innocence.
Attorney Alan Jackson, who is no longer Nick's lawyer, previously stated, "In fact, we know, we're not just convinced, we know that the legal process will reveal the true facts of the circumstances surrounding Nick’s case. What we've learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder."
Public defender Kimberly Greene has since been appointed to represent him.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman expressed confidence in the prosecution's case.
Speaking to reporters, Nathan said the office is "fully confident that a jury will convict Nick Reiner beyond a reasonable doubt of the brutal murders of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, and do so unanimously."
A spokesperson for the Reiner family also addressed the ongoing legal process in a statement to The New York Times, saying the family has "the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings."
Rob, best known for directing beloved films including When Harry Met Sally, shared three children with Michele — Nick, Jake, 34, and Romy, 28. He was also the adoptive father of Tracy, the daughter of his late ex-wife, Penny Marshall.