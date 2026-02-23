Nick Reiner Seen Behind Glass With a Shaved Head in Eerie First Photos From Court

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner made a stark appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday, February 23, as he faced a judge for the first time since being charged with the murders of his parents. The 32-year-old, dressed in a brown jail-issued jumpsuit, appeared noticeably different with a shaved head and facial hair.

Chilling First Pictures

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Nick Reiner appeared in a brown jail jumpsuit with a freshly shaved head during his Los Angeles court appearance.

He sat behind a glass partition throughout the proceedings as photographers captured the tense moment, per Us Weekly. During the arraignment, Nick entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances. He also waived his right to a speedy trial. His next court date is set for April 29, and he will remain behind bars without bail.

What Is Nick Reiner Accused of?

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram The 32-year-old sat behind a glass partition as he pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

Nick is accused of killing his father, legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner, and his mother, Michele Singer Reiner. The couple was found dead inside their Brentwood, Calif., home on December 14, 2025. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, both deaths were ruled homicides caused by multiple sharp force injuries. In a statement shared with Variety shortly after their deaths, the Reiner family said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

'Nick Reiner Is Not Guilty of Murder'

Source: mega Nick waived his right to a speedy trial and remains held without bail.

Nick's legal team has maintained his innocence. Attorney Alan Jackson, who is no longer Nick's lawyer, previously stated, "In fact, we know, we're not just convinced, we know that the legal process will reveal the true facts of the circumstances surrounding Nick’s case. What we've learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder." Public defender Kimberly Greene has since been appointed to represent him. Meanwhile, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman expressed confidence in the prosecution's case. Speaking to reporters, Nathan said the office is "fully confident that a jury will convict Nick Reiner beyond a reasonable doubt of the brutal murders of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, and do so unanimously."

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood home in December 2025.