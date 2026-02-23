Rob Reiner Murder Bombshell: Slain Director's Son Nick Pleads Not Guilty to Killing His Parents

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner's son Nick pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder following the brutal killings of his father and mother, Michele, in December 2025. Nick remains held without bail after being charged with stabbing the famed director and his wife to death at the end of last year. His public defender, Kimberly Greene, entered the not guilty plea on her client's behalf. The plea occurred at a media-swarmed courthouse in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, February 23, signaling another step in a likely long legal process and a case that could surround Nick's mental fitness and ability to stand trial.

Nick's attorneys are expected to question the troubled drug addict's mental state in the moments leading up to and during the murders. If there is a trial, it may not take place for over a year. The 32-year-old could face the death penalty if convicted, as his two charges involve speial circumstances relating to multiple homiides and the use of a knife to kill Rob and Michele. He could also face life in prison without the possibility of parole, depending on whether capital punishment is on the table.

Death Penalty Remains on Table in Case Against Nick Reiner

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman addressed the death penalty possibility after the hearing, stating outside of the courthouse: "We take the process in which we determine whether or not the death penalty should be sought extremely seriously, and it goes through a very rigorous process." "We will be looking at all aggravating and mitigating circumstances," he added, noting Nick's lawyer was invited to present arguments for prosecutors to consider. For Monday’s hearing, Nick was dressed in a brown prison jumpsuit and only spoke to answer in the affirmative after being asked by the court if he understands he’s entitled to a speedy preliminary hearing.

Nick Reiner's Lawyers May Use Insanity as Part of Defense

It’s not clear at this time if Nick will use insanity as part of his defense, however, his history of drug abuse and mental health issues are expected to be major focus points of the trial and sentencing, if convicted. Several reports have alleged that Nick was diagnosed with schizophrenia years before the murders and was being treated for a serious psychiatric disorder at the time of his parents’ deaths. Various reports also claimed Nick had a switch in medication in the weeks leading up to the slayings.

Rob and Michele Reiner Died From 'Multiple Sharp Force Injuries'

