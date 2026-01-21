'Pompous' Nick Reiner 'Hated' His Famous Parents Rob and Michele Reiner Before Grisly Murder, Claims Rehab Roommate

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner's former rehab roommate revealed how much he truly despised his murdered parents, Rob and Michele Reiner. The Being Charlie filmmaker, 32, was arrested for the homicides of his mother and the When Harry Met Sally director on December 14, 2025.

Nick Reiner's Rehab Cost $60,000 a Month

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered on December 14, 2025.

Wyoming businessman Danny Svilar, 32, shared a room with Nick, who has suffered with drug abuse and mental health issues in the past, at a luxury $60,000-a-month rehab facility in California when they were 15. Nick was labeled an "entitled monster" by Svilar. "He just had really oppressed anger towards the fame," the restaurateur told Daily Mail on January 20.

Rob and Michele Reiner Were Adamant on Getting Their Son Clean

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner did everything he could to help get his son sober.

Danny claimed that Nick would go on and on about "how much he hated his f------parents." "I don't know how it is having a father with that level of fame, but regardless of that, Nick had no sense of gratitude, no sense of appreciation," he said. "He was just a f------ pompous little punk... he just wanted to be out, smoking pot, doing pills, doing whatever, and his family just wanted him to get help." Rob and Michele reportedly "did everything they could" to help their son heal and get sober.

Source: MEGA Michele and the 'Stand By Me' director put Nick in rehab at the age of 15.

Nick and Danny met in 2009 at the rehabilitation institution, with the latter noting that Nick was "funny" and "welcoming" at first. However, Nick had "this side of him which could just, like, flip." There were also moments where Nick got "aggressive" with Svilar and "tried to get physical." A facility worker had to step in and separate the two teens at one point. Before their uncoupling, the duo "would talk at night after lights were out, and some of the things that he would say really threw me the wrong way." Danny added that Rob and Michele were very present for family group therapy sessions.

Nick Reiner's Roommate Suspected He Killed His Parents

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Nick Reiner was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia.