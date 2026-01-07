or
Nick Reiner's Former Lawyer Alan Jackson Refuses to Reveal 'Who's Paying' for the Alleged Murderer's Defense Team

Split photo of Nick Reiner and Alan Jackson
Source: mega

Alan Jackson is no longer involved in Nick Reiner's murder case.

Jan. 7 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

Even before Nick Reiner's bigwig lawyer, Alan Jackson, dropped out as his representation at the last minute, the latter refused to share any details about the case, in which Reiner was accused of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, in December 2025.

As the attorney arrived at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, January 7, for the scheduled arraignment, he was bombarded by reporters, one of whom asked the burning question, "Alan, who’s paying for Nick’s defense?"

Why Did Alan Jackson Drop Out of the Case?

Photo of Nick Reiner's attorney Alan Jackson dropped out of the case on Wednesday, January 7.
Source: mega

Nick Reiner's attorney Alan Jackson dropped out of the case on Wednesday, January 7.

Jackson ignored the inquiry and continued into the courtroom without speaking to the press.

It was just minutes later inside the courthouse that he announced he was withdrawing from the case, telling the press, "Circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick’s control, have dictated that, sadly, it’s made it impossible for us to continue our representation of Nick."

Source: mega/youtube

Alan Jackson kept his mouth shut when he was asked 'who's paying' for Nick Reiner's legal team.

"I’m legally and I’m ethically prohibited from explaining all the reasons why, I know that’s a question on everyone’s mind," he continued. "We expect the public defender to step in, they’ve already been appointed and very carefully protect Nick Reiner’s interests as he moves forward through the system."

Alan Jackson

Photo of One lawyer not involved in the case believes Alan Jackson dropped out due to Nick Reiner's lack of money.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

One lawyer not involved in the case believes Alan Jackson dropped out due to Nick Reiner's lack of money.

Levoritz Law Firm founder Yonatan Levoritz told RadarOnline.com that he believes the withdrawal was due to Nick's lack of funds.

"The average cost for Jackson runs about a million dollars. His fees can go well into the seven figures. Now that it is clear that he cannot get paid, although I am not sure how he thought a homeless, troubled, angry person was going to pay the fee, it does not pay to stay on the case," he explained. "He has made his headlines and garnered more fame, and it is losing case, so it pays to stop the bleeding and let Reiner sink on his own."

Nick Reiner's Arraignment Was Postponed

Photo of Nick Reiner's arraignment was postponed to February 23.
Source: @romyreiner/instagram

Nick Reiner's arraignment was postponed to February 23.

Due to the legal team shake-up, the arraignment was postponed to February 23.

A spokesperson for the Reiners told The New York Times of the situation, "They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings."

According to an insider, Nick, who debuted a shaved head at court, looked emotional and was on the verge of tears while in the room.

Alan Jackson Says Nick Reiner 'Is Not Guilty of Murder'

Photo of After Alan Jackson dropped out of the case, he declared Nick Reiner 'is not guilty.'
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

After Alan Jackson dropped out of the case, he declared Nick Reiner 'is not guilty.'

Nick has still yet to give his plea in regards to the charges of first-degree murder with the special circumstance allegation of using a knife.

Nonetheless, after Alan quit the case, he stated, "What we've learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that, pursuant to the laws of this state, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder. Print that we wish him the very, very best."

As OK! reported, Nick struggled with drug abuse and schizophrenia, with a source claiming his recent medication change caused him to act "erratic." He allegedly slit both of his parents' throats on December 14, 2025, and was apprehended hours later.

