Nick Viall Admits Justin Baldoni Seemed Fake When He Appeared on Reality Star's Podcast, Says He 'Wasn't Surprised' by 'It Ends With Us' Drama
Nick Viall is weighing in on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us feud and lawsuit.
In a new interview, the reality star confessed he didn't get the best vibe from the Jane the Virgin alum when he appeared on his podcast.
"I had the chance to interview Justin a couple of years ago on my show, and I just had a feeling he wasn’t the person he so loudly portrayed himself to be," the former Bachelor lead, 44, spilled to Bustle.
"When the story broke that the entire cast and author of the book [the movie is based on] had clearly distanced themselves from him, I wasn’t that surprised," he added, referring in part to how Baldoni, 40, walked the red carpet premieres of It Ends With Us on his own.
Something that did surprise the dad-of-one was "how quickly the Internet seemed to start trying to find reasons to discredit Blake by bringing up old interviews and past alleged mistakes."
"I think the Internet has made it easier for people to share other people’s opinions rather than come up with their own," he continued. "This story just kind of reinforced that."
- Justin Baldoni 'Plans to Release Every Single Text Message' Between Himself and Blake Lively When He Files Countersuit Against Her
- Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' Drama Explained: Controversial Press Tour, Bombshell Lawsuit and More
- Blake Lively's Brother-in-Law Bart Johnson Slams Justin Baldoni for Being a 'Fraud' in Blistering Message Amid Lawsuit Drama: 'What a Performance'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, the Gossip Girl actress, 37, sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and trying to "destroy" her career with a smear campaign.
In her lawsuit, she claimed her costar tried to add more sexual scenes to the script, asked her about her s-- life with husband Ryan Reynolds and openly discussed his past p--- addiction on set.
In addition, she accused Baldoni and his team of try to tarnish her career, and she even provided alleged text messages between his crew that talked about how they could portray Lively in a negative light and turn fans against her.
The actor denied her claims, with his lawyer revealing they plan to file a countersuit to prove Baldoni never crossed the line on set. In addition, they stated the mom-of-four tried to humiliate Baldoni through tactics like prohibiting him from walking the red carpet with her.
"We are releasing all of the evidence which will show a pattern of bullying and threats to take over the movie," Baldoni's lawyer said. "None of this will come as a surprise because consistent with her past behavior Blake Lively used other people to communicate those threats and bully her way to get whatever she wanted. We have all the receipts and more."