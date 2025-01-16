Nick Viall Admits Justin Baldoni Seemed Fake When He Appeared on Reality Star's Podcast, Says He 'Wasn't Surprised' by 'It Ends With Us' Drama

"I had the chance to interview Justin a couple of years ago on my show, and I just had a feeling he wasn’t the person he so loudly portrayed himself to be," the former Bachelor lead, 44, spilled to Bustle.

"When the story broke that the entire cast and author of the book [the movie is based on] had clearly distanced themselves from him, I wasn’t that surprised," he added, referring in part to how Baldoni, 40, walked the red carpet premieres of It Ends With Us on his own.