Justin Baldoni 'Plans to Release Every Single Text Message' Between Himself and Blake Lively When He Files Countersuit Against Her
Justin Baldoni is getting ready to file his own lawsuit against It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively after she sued him for sexual harassment.
According to his lawyer Bryan Freedman, the actor's countersuit will drop "soon."
"We plan to release every single text message between the two of them. We want the truth to be out there," the attorney told a news outlet. "We want the documents to be out there. We want people to make their determination based on receipts."
A source claimed the plaintiffs will include Baldoni, his production company, publicist Jennifer Abel and crisis publicist Melissa Nathan, with the Gossip Girl star, her publicist Leslie Sloane and Baldoni's former publicist Stephanie Jones being named in the suit.
As OK! shared, the mother-of-four, 37, sued the Jane the Virgin alum, 40, last month for sexual harassment due to his alleged behavior on set, which reportedly included him asking about Lively's s-- life with husband Ryan Reynolds, talking about his p--- addiction and trying to add more sexual scenes to the script.
The blonde beauty also sued him for trying to "destroy" her career, as she accused the actor and his team of running a smear campaign against her when the movie released in August.
In alleged leaked texts from Baldoni and his team, they discussed how they could portray Lively in a negative light and turn the public against her.
- Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' Drama Explained: Controversial Press Tour, Bombshell Lawsuit and More
- Blake Lively's Brother-in-Law Bart Johnson Slams Justin Baldoni for Being a 'Fraud' in Blistering Message Amid Lawsuit Drama: 'What a Performance'
- Justin Baldoni Apologized for His 'Insecurities and Ego' in Resurfaced Wedding Vows to Wife Emily Amid Blake Lively Lawsuit
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Their alleged plan worked at the time, as countless fans skewered Lively for resurfaced interviews in which she acted rudely to reporters. She was also criticized for the way she promoted the movie, with some feeling she skipped over the domestic violence theme.
Things escalated so much that the A Simple Favor lead felt the need to cancel several events, such as her plan to host Saturday Night Live.
"The emotional impact on Ms. Lively has been extreme, not only affecting her, but her family, including her husband and four children," her lawsuit revealed.
In response to the suit, Freedman stated, "It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations."
"These claims are false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt," he continued, claiming Lively's lawsuit was just an attempt to "fix her negative reputation."
Baldoni was dropped by talent agency WME in the wake of the allegations, though they still represent Lively.
Several Hollywood stars have come out to support the actress, including their It Ends With Us costars Jenny Slate and Brandon Skelnar.
NBC News reported on Baldoni's lawyer talking about his plans for the countersuit.