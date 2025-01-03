Justin Baldoni 'Plans to Release Every Single Text Message' Between Himself and Blake Lively When He Files Countersuit Against Her

Their alleged plan worked at the time, as countless fans skewered Lively for resurfaced interviews in which she acted rudely to reporters. She was also criticized for the way she promoted the movie, with some feeling she skipped over the domestic violence theme.

Things escalated so much that the A Simple Favor lead felt the need to cancel several events, such as her plan to host Saturday Night Live.

"The emotional impact on Ms. Lively has been extreme, not only affecting her, but her family, including her husband and four children," her lawsuit revealed.