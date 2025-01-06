NEWS 'She Made Me Cry!': Former TV Network Intern Accuses 'Terrible' Blake Lively of 'Flipping Narratives' and 'Playing The Victim' Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Source: MEGA A former intern for FUSE accused Blake Lively of treating her poorly.

Amid her controversial lawsuit and drama with Justin Baldoni, many of Blake Lively's It Ends With Us castmates have stood behind her, however, a former intern for a major talent agency has spoken out with some shocking accusations about Lively.

Source: @coolmomjamie/TikTok TikTok star @CoolMomJamie made some shocking accusations against Blake Lively.

TikTok star @coolmomjamie took to her platform to share an experience with Lively that was far from pleasant. “I wanted to weigh in on the Blake Lively drama as someone who has worked with her,” Jamie began. “I specifically at one time worked with Blake Lively. So I want to color in what’s going on here.” Explaining she worked with Lively during a press junket for The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants while interning at Fuse (a competitor to MTV), Jamie noted that “terrible” Lively actually made her cry.

Source: MEGEA Justin Baldoni starred alongside Blake Lively in 'It Ends With Us.'

“As an intern we were allowed on set, but as someone who grew up on set, you don’t speak on set,” Jamie continued. “It is quiet on set because obviously the people with the microphones need to be heard, right? So your job was to just fetch things that various people needed. That day it was my job to hand out these little water bottles to anyone that needed them.” Jamie noted as Lively and three other girls from the movie were walking to the green room, they had to pass her in a narrow hallway. Alleging she did not even speak to Lively, Jamie shared her shock when all the interns were called upstairs after the segment and chastised for being unprofessional. Jamie was even more stunned when she was asked to stick around after the meeting.

Source: MEGA Jamie accused Blake Lively of making her cry.

“She — specifically Blake — alleged that I was unprofessional and treated her like a fan,” Jamie claimed. “I want to reiterate I did not speak to her. I had no idea who she was. She had not done Gossip Girl yet. This was her breakout thing. Didn’t even know her name.” Noting she believes Lively “went and complained” about her, Jamie stated this made her feel “extremely weirded out” and that she “cried on the train home” due to feeling “mortified.” “Not only did I not treat her unprofessionally but nobody to my experience that I saw spoke to her,” she added.

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are currently both suing each other.

With all of Lively’s allegations against Baldoni — including sexual harassment and an alleged smear campaign — Jamie felt compelled to speak out about her experience and the current situation. “This girl has a pattern of flipping the narrative, playing the victim, and then leveraging her status to actually bully and mistreat other people,” Jamie explicitly stated. “I’ve never heard of Justin Baldoni… what I saw was her harassing him… she is the problem. There’s a reason she feuds with all her costars.” Since Lively sued Baldoni, he turned around and sued her as well.