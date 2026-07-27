Former Nickelodeon Star Jennifer Hyatt Tedmori Reveals Shocking 'Ned's Declassified' Residual Checks
July 27 2026, Updated 3:56 a.m. ET
Former Nickelodeon star Jennifer Hyatt Tedmori revealed the shocking amount she earns in residual checks from her child star days.
The 37-year-old recently made a social media post in which she gave fans insight into her life after her Nickelodeon days.
Jennifer Hyatt Tedmori Expressed Frustration About Her Residual Check Earnings
Tedmori appeared in Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide as Doris Trembly for 11 episodes.
On Thursday, July 23, she posted a video on her Instagram with the caption, " POV: You were on a TV show 20 years ago and a random envelope still shows up in your mailbox."
"Time to open my latest Ned's Declassified residual checks," the caption continued with a teary-eyed laughing emoji.
"Residual checks are one of those weird parts of being a child actor that people are always curious about, so I figured I'd open them with you," she added.
"Who's ready to find out if I'm buying coffee... or a yacht?" the TV actress concluded the caption.
"It's that of the year for me. I got my Ned's residual checks," she began in the video.
"And I have been procrastinating for months in opening this because it is a b----," she continued while showing a stack of unopened mail to the camera from inside her car.
"Some of these could be a penny, some of these could be $5," she stated before adding, "So I figured you could be my body double and go through these with me."
"So much, so much," she said while opening the envelopes in frustration.
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Jennifer Hyatt Tedmori Revealed Her Shocking Residual Check Earnings
"So this one is for 'School Websites & Valentine's Day'" Tedmori said, referring to the Season 2 episode of the TV show.
"I do remember this episode. It was a very fun episode to shoot, and that is a grand total of 2 cents," she added. She also included a "crashout incoming" disclaimer as she continued revealing more details about her income.
"All of two cents. See all of this paper I’m just littering in my car for two f------ cents," she said.
"I know, hard times [and the] economy is s---, but like two cents? Keep it; just f------ keep it. I don’t want it," the reality TV star said.
"Don’t come for me. Now I get it, it’s been a long time. I’m surprised that I’m getting anything but three cents? It cost you 75 cents to send this envelope. The way it’s adding up, the math ain’t f------ math-ing," she said, expressing her disbelief.
The actress also appeared in two episodes of 90210, for which she also received residuals.
"[I got] $21.43. I’m surprised," she remarked.
"For Ned’s Declassified, that brings us to a grand total of $8.63. With 90210, $30.06. Maybe I can go buy a coffee at Starbucks? Do I even have to report this to the IRS? They’re not even gonna give a f---," she joked.
"I hope you have a great day. I hope you earn more than $30.63," she said in conclusion.