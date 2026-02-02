or
Nicki Minaj Targets Chrissy Teigen in Savage Social Media Takedown After Model Laughed at Trevor Noah's Grammys Diss

split image of Nikki Minaj and Chrissy Teigen
Source: mega

Nicki Minaj took aim at Chrissy Teigen after the model laughed at Trevor Noah's Grammy joke.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

Nicki Minaj unleashed a scathing social media post aimed at TV personality and model Chrissy Teigen during the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The rapper and new MAGA member, 43, skipped the ceremony but was clearly watching closely from home.

Nicki Minaj Hated Trevor Noah's Joke

image of Nicki Minaj slammed Chrissy Teigen in a viral X post.
Source: CBS

Nicki Minaj slammed Chrissy Teigen in a viral X post.

During the show's opening monologue, host Trevor Noah joked about Minaj's support for Donald Trump, saying, "Nicki Minaj is not here. She's still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues."

The audience laughed, and Teigen, 40, appeared to approve, giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

Noah then impersonated Trump, saying, "Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a--! Everybody's saying it. I know they say it's you, but it's me. WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby."

In response, Minaj fired off a single post on X, writing, "Everyone knows Chrissy Tiegan has/had a d--. Allegedly."

Source: @JaValle/X

Noah joked about Minaj's support for Donald Trump.

More Aimed Tweets

image of Teigen laughed and gave a thumbs-up during the joke.
Source: mega

Teigen laughed and gave a thumbs-up during the joke.

The rapper didn't stop there. She also went after Lizzo, 37, claiming, "Fat Lizzo lost 300 lbs just to sell 300 albums. So now she has loose skin AND a flop album, AND a weird charge. Sheesh."

The rapper also took a stab at Noah, writing: "Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly."

Source: @nickiminaj/X

Minaj posted a viral message on X targeting Teigen.

Alleged Sabotage

image of Minaj skipped the Grammys and followed the show from home.
Source: mega

Minaj skipped the Grammys and followed the show from home.

Minaj continued her MAGA rampage on X, accusing unnamed people of "sabotaging" her career.

"They sabotaged my documentary b/c i spoke about abuse that i suffered. They've been trying to stall all my projects in hopes I'd lose a bunch of money & beg them for help," she wrote. "Their leaders still think it's a joke. The destruction that's about to come down on them isn't funny. I told y'all to leave me alone. Now you'll understand why you should've just sat there & taken your meds."

'The President's No. 1 Fan'

image of She recently attended a Trump event, calling herself his 'No. 1 fan.'
Source: mega

She recently attended a Trump event, calling herself his 'No. 1 fan.'

The rapper's vicious tweets come just days after she attended a Trump event in Washington, D.C., wearing a pale yellow dress with a high neckline and a white fur-like coat.

On stage, she introduced the former president, declaring, "I don't know what to say but what I will say is I'm probably the president's No. 1 fan and that's not going to change."

She continued, "And the hate or what people have to say it does not affect me. It actually motivates me to support him more and it's going to support all of us to support him more. We're not going to let them get away with bullying him and you know, the smear campaigns. He has a lot of force behind him and God is protecting him. Amen."

