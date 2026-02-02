Nicki Minaj Targets Chrissy Teigen in Savage Social Media Takedown After Model Laughed at Trevor Noah's Grammys Diss

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj unleashed a scathing social media post aimed at TV personality and model Chrissy Teigen during the 2026 Grammy Awards. The rapper and new MAGA member, 43, skipped the ceremony but was clearly watching closely from home.

Nicki Minaj Hated Trevor Noah's Joke

Source: CBS Nicki Minaj slammed Chrissy Teigen in a viral X post.

During the show's opening monologue, host Trevor Noah joked about Minaj's support for Donald Trump, saying, "Nicki Minaj is not here. She's still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues." The audience laughed, and Teigen, 40, appeared to approve, giving a thumbs-up to the camera. Noah then impersonated Trump, saying, "Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a--! Everybody's saying it. I know they say it's you, but it's me. WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby." In response, Minaj fired off a single post on X, writing, "Everyone knows Chrissy Tiegan has/had a d--. Allegedly."

That Pink lady’s Tweet about Chrissy Tiegen lets us know she watching the #Grammys and got irate that her peers dont like her 😂😂



pic.twitter.com/7zNzECIhUh — JaValle (@JaValle) February 2, 2026 Source: @JaValle/X Noah joked about Minaj's support for Donald Trump.

More Aimed Tweets

Source: mega Teigen laughed and gave a thumbs-up during the joke.

The rapper didn't stop there. She also went after Lizzo, 37, claiming, "Fat Lizzo lost 300 lbs just to sell 300 albums. So now she has loose skin AND a flop album, AND a weird charge. Sheesh." The rapper also took a stab at Noah, writing: "Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly."

Everyone knows Chrissy Tiegan has/had a dik. Allegedly pic.twitter.com/d13zrB7ZLN — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 2, 2026 Source: @nickiminaj/X Minaj posted a viral message on X targeting Teigen.

Alleged Sabotage

Source: mega Minaj skipped the Grammys and followed the show from home.

Minaj continued her MAGA rampage on X, accusing unnamed people of "sabotaging" her career. "They sabotaged my documentary b/c i spoke about abuse that i suffered. They've been trying to stall all my projects in hopes I'd lose a bunch of money & beg them for help," she wrote. "Their leaders still think it's a joke. The destruction that's about to come down on them isn't funny. I told y'all to leave me alone. Now you'll understand why you should've just sat there & taken your meds."

'The President's No. 1 Fan'

Source: mega She recently attended a Trump event, calling herself his 'No. 1 fan.'