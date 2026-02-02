Trevor Noah Takes Brutal Swipe at Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump During 2026 Grammys: 'Discussing Very Important Issues'

Article continues below advertisement

Trevor Noah didn't hold back during his opening monologue as the host of the 2026 Grammy Awards, tossing pointed jabs at Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj. “Nicki Minaj is not here,” Noah, 41, said during the awards show on Sunday, February 1. “She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues."

trevor noah gagged tf out of nicki minaj, imagine all your peers cheering at your absence #GRAMMYs



pic.twitter.com/Q3Mv8UAgRM — ANTON ✩ (@devorejr_) February 2, 2026 Source: @devorejr_/X Trevor Noah made pointed jabs toward Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump.

Trevor Noah Blasted Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Trevor Noah brutally roasted Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj during his opening monologue.

Mimicking Trump, 79, he joked, "‘Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a--! Everybody’s saying it. I know they say it’s you, but it’s me. WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby.'” The monologue quickly went viral, with many sharing their opinions on social media. "Nicki Minaj turned into a f------ joke bro!!!!" one user wrote. Meanwhile, another wrote, "The moment the whole room booed Nicki Minaj during the joke about her 🤣🤣🤣🤣 she’s really the industry biggest clown now !! #GRAMMYS." "The audience laughing and mocking Nicki Minaj, she really died and became a joke huh guys KKKK #GRAMMY," a third added.

Nicki Minaj Declared Herself Donald Trump's No. 1 Fan

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj declared that she was Donald Trump's no. 1 fan.

The "Super Bass" rapper made headlines on January 26, when she was spotted holding the president's hand while giving a speech at his Trump Account Summit. "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change ... The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more," she addressed the audience. "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?" The New York City native also pledged to contribute between $150,000 and $300,000 to the Trump accounts.

Nicki Minaj Flaunted Trump Gold Card

Source: @abcnews/youtube Nicki Minaj claimed that she was a recipient of Donald Trump's Gold Card.

Hours later, Minaj flaunted a photo of a Trump Gold Card on social media. "Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. 😅 Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President. Thanks to the petition. 📋 I wouldn’t have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment. Gold Trump card free of charge," she captioned the post via X. Per the official website, the Trump Gold Card is a "visa based upon an individual’s ability to provide a substantial benefit to the United States" and requires a contribution of $1 million.

The Trump Gold Card Requires $1 Million Donation

Source: @abcnews/youtube Trump Gold Card requires a contribution of $1 million according to the official website.