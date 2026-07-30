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Nicki Minaj and Lara Trump 'in Talks' to Record Surprise Duet as Rapper Knows It Would Create 'an Enormous Amount of Buzz': Source

Photo of Nicki Minaj and Lara Trump
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump is reportedly 'driving' conversations about a potential duet with Nicki Minaj.

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July 30 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

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Nicki Minaj may be adding an unlikely name to her next track, with insiders claiming a surprise duet is being discussed behind the scenes.

The "Super Bass" artist, 43, is reportedly "in talks" to collaborate with Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump on a new song, sources told a news outlet on Wednesday, July 29.

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Lara Trump Is 'Driving' Possible Collaboration With Nicki Minaj

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Photo of Nicki Minaj 'hasn't shut the door' on a possible duet with Lara Trump.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj 'hasn't shut the door' on a possible duet with Lara Trump.

"Lara is definitely driving this," the source told the outlet. "She made the first move, they’ve been talking, and Nicki hasn’t shut the door. This is much more than a passing idea."

The wife of Eric Trump, 43, launched her music career in September 2023 with a cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down." She has since released multiple singles, including "Anything Is Possible" and "No Days Off," featuring rapper French Montana.

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'Ideas Have Been Exchanged'

Photo of Sources believe that a collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Lara Trump would 'create an enormous amount of buzz.'
Source: MEGA

Sources believe that a collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Lara Trump would 'create an enormous amount of buzz.'

A separate source said the New York rapper and the mother-of-two have "been talking about doing a duet" and teased that "ideas have been exchanged."

"Everyone involved knows it would create an enormous amount of buzz," the insider continued. "Whether people stream it because they love it or because they can’t believe it exists is beside the point."

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Nicki Minaj Said Donald Trump's Administration 'Makes Her Proud'

Photo of Nicki Minaj joined Donald Trump onstage at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in December 2025.
Source: @abcnews/youtube

Nicki Minaj joined Donald Trump onstage at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in December 2025.

The "Moment 4 Life" artist has become one of the president's most outspoken celebrity supporters in the last year.

She went public with her support for Donald, 80, and Vice President J.D. Vance when she made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December 2025.

“Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president," she raved while on stage. "And you have amazing role models like the assassin, J.D. Vance."

She continued, "This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me … well, I love both of them. Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to."

Nicki Minaj Defended Her Views

Photo of Nicki Minaj claimed other celebrities hold similar views but refused to speak out.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj claimed other celebrities hold similar views but refused to speak out.

More recently, the Grammy-nominated rapper insisted that many celebrities share her views but refused to say so openly.

"Sometimes you just need one brave person to get the brunt of the impact. I think I am the catalyst for that change..." she told Time on May 13. "Hopefully when they see me and hear me speak and feel my energy, that will make them say, 'You know what: Who am I afraid of? What am I afraid of?'"

She confessed that she had supported Donald for a while, but she "didn't dare" say so publicly since it's "been ingrained in everyone's brain in the music business that we are supposed to be a Democratic family."

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