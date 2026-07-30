Nicki Minaj and Lara Trump 'in Talks' to Record Surprise Duet as Rapper Knows It Would Create 'an Enormous Amount of Buzz': Source

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Nicki Minaj may be adding an unlikely name to her next track, with insiders claiming a surprise duet is being discussed behind the scenes. The "Super Bass" artist, 43, is reportedly "in talks" to collaborate with Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump on a new song, sources told a news outlet on Wednesday, July 29.

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Lara Trump Is 'Driving' Possible Collaboration With Nicki Minaj

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj 'hasn't shut the door' on a possible duet with Lara Trump.

"Lara is definitely driving this," the source told the outlet. "She made the first move, they’ve been talking, and Nicki hasn’t shut the door. This is much more than a passing idea." The wife of Eric Trump, 43, launched her music career in September 2023 with a cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down." She has since released multiple singles, including "Anything Is Possible" and "No Days Off," featuring rapper French Montana.

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'Ideas Have Been Exchanged'

Source: MEGA Sources believe that a collaboration between Nicki Minaj and Lara Trump would 'create an enormous amount of buzz.'

A separate source said the New York rapper and the mother-of-two have "been talking about doing a duet" and teased that "ideas have been exchanged." "Everyone involved knows it would create an enormous amount of buzz," the insider continued. "Whether people stream it because they love it or because they can’t believe it exists is beside the point."

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Nicki Minaj Said Donald Trump's Administration 'Makes Her Proud'

Source: @abcnews/youtube Nicki Minaj joined Donald Trump onstage at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in December 2025.

The "Moment 4 Life" artist has become one of the president's most outspoken celebrity supporters in the last year. She went public with her support for Donald, 80, and Vice President J.D. Vance when she made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December 2025. “Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president," she raved while on stage. "And you have amazing role models like the assassin, J.D. Vance." She continued, "This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me … well, I love both of them. Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to."

Nicki Minaj Defended Her Views

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj claimed other celebrities hold similar views but refused to speak out.