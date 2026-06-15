'Pathetic' Nicki Minaj Dragged for Donald Trump Birthday Tribute Packed With 'Cringe' AI Images Featuring Sydney Sweeney

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Nicki Minaj caught heat online after honoring Donald Trump with a bizarre collection of AI-generated photos. The New York rapper, 43, marked the president's 80th birthday on Sunday, June 14, with a post on X that read, "Happy 80th birthday Mr. President 🎉🎀."

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Happy 80th birthday Mr. President 🎉🎀 pic.twitter.com/kzURw8mNI2 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 15, 2026 Source: @nickiminaj/X Nicki Minaj's birthday tribute to Donald Trump went viral online.

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Nicki Minaj Marked Donald Trump's 80th Birthday

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj shared several AI-generated photos to mark Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

The "Super Bass" artist appeared dressed as Marilyn Monroe in the first snap, sporting platinum blonde hair and the Hollywood icon's signature plunging white dress as she posed on Trump's arm. In the second image, the pair wore matching black puffer jackets alongside the caption, "Real recognize real." A third photo reimagined the duo in Japanese chibi-style artwork, but it was the fourth slide that really had fans doing a double-take.

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Nicki Minaj Included Elon Musk and Sydney Sweeney in Tribute

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj's birthday tribute included an AI-generated image with Elon Musk and Sydney Sweeney.

The fourth image showed Trump and Minaj sitting in the front seats of a Barbie pink convertible, with Elon Musk and Sydney Sweeney in the back seat. The group was dressed in coordinating pink sweatsuits and chunky chains as they stared intensely into the camera. Trump is known to have a relationship with the Tesla founder, 54. Meanwhile, Sweeney, 28, has been publicly praised by the president after he learned she was a registered Republican.

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Nicki Minaj's Birthday Tribute Sparked Reactions Online

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj's birthday tribute to Donald Trump was called 'cringe' by social media users.

Minaj's social media post quickly sparked a wave of reactions online. "Writing 'Real recognize real' on a literal AI-generated image is crazy work. This must be a parody account. So cringe," one user wrote via X, while another added, "Nicki, you look pathetic simping [sic] for him in this fake pic. me? I'd never degrade myself like that for any prez 🙂 and definitely not Trump. Pathetic." "Nicki Minaj posting AI Trump thirst traps for his 80th is wilder than her last album rollout," a third user added. "From 'Anaconda' to 'MAGAconda' Who hurt you, queen? The polls? Your streams? This is why the culture moved on."

Nicki Minaj Claims 'Many Celebrities' Share Her Views

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj previously called herself Donald Trump's 'number one fan' in January.