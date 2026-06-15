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'Pathetic' Nicki Minaj Dragged for Donald Trump Birthday Tribute Packed With 'Cringe' AI Images Featuring Sydney Sweeney

Photo of Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj sparked a major reaction after sharing a birthday tribute dedicated to Donald Trump.

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June 15 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

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Nicki Minaj caught heat online after honoring Donald Trump with a bizarre collection of AI-generated photos.

The New York rapper, 43, marked the president's 80th birthday on Sunday, June 14, with a post on X that read, "Happy 80th birthday Mr. President 🎉🎀."

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Source: @nickiminaj/X

Nicki Minaj's birthday tribute to Donald Trump went viral online.

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Nicki Minaj Marked Donald Trump's 80th Birthday

Photo of Nicki Minaj shared several AI-generated photos to mark Donald Trump's 80th birthday.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj shared several AI-generated photos to mark Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

The "Super Bass" artist appeared dressed as Marilyn Monroe in the first snap, sporting platinum blonde hair and the Hollywood icon's signature plunging white dress as she posed on Trump's arm.

In the second image, the pair wore matching black puffer jackets alongside the caption, "Real recognize real."

A third photo reimagined the duo in Japanese chibi-style artwork, but it was the fourth slide that really had fans doing a double-take.

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Nicki Minaj Included Elon Musk and Sydney Sweeney in Tribute

Photo of Nicki Minaj's birthday tribute included an AI-generated image with Elon Musk and Sydney Sweeney.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj's birthday tribute included an AI-generated image with Elon Musk and Sydney Sweeney.

The fourth image showed Trump and Minaj sitting in the front seats of a Barbie pink convertible, with Elon Musk and Sydney Sweeney in the back seat.

The group was dressed in coordinating pink sweatsuits and chunky chains as they stared intensely into the camera.

Trump is known to have a relationship with the Tesla founder, 54. Meanwhile, Sweeney, 28, has been publicly praised by the president after he learned she was a registered Republican.

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Nicki Minaj's Birthday Tribute Sparked Reactions Online

Photo of Nicki Minaj's birthday tribute to Donald Trump was called 'cringe' by social media users.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj's birthday tribute to Donald Trump was called 'cringe' by social media users.

Minaj's social media post quickly sparked a wave of reactions online.

"Writing 'Real recognize real' on a literal AI-generated image is crazy work. This must be a parody account. So cringe," one user wrote via X, while another added, "Nicki, you look pathetic simping [sic] for him in this fake pic. me? I'd never degrade myself like that for any prez 🙂 and definitely not Trump. Pathetic."

"Nicki Minaj posting AI Trump thirst traps for his 80th is wilder than her last album rollout," a third user added. "From 'Anaconda' to 'MAGAconda' Who hurt you, queen? The polls? Your streams? This is why the culture moved on."

Nicki Minaj Claims 'Many Celebrities' Share Her Views

Photo of Nicki Minaj previously called herself Donald Trump's 'number one fan' in January.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj previously called herself Donald Trump's 'number one fan' in January.

Minaj has often expressed support for the businessman, notably calling herself his "number one fan" while appearing alongside him at the Trump Accounts Summit in January.

Last month, the "Moment 4 Life" artist praised Trump in an interview with Time, saying he "had his own vibe" in the "same way Marilyn Monroe represents a vibe." Minaj also insisted "many celebrities" share her political views, though they don't "say it" publicly.

"Sometimes you just need one brave person to get the brunt of the impact. I think I am the catalyst for that change," she told the outlet. "Hopefully, when they see me and hear me speak and feel my energy, that will make them say, 'You know what: Who am I afraid of? What am I afraid of?'"

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