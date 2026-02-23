Nicki Minaj Receives Signed Bible From Donald Trump, Calls It 'Meaningful'
Feb. 23 2026, Published 3:33 p.m. ET
Nicki Minaj recently received an autographed Bible from President Donald Trump, a gift she described as “one of the most meaningful gifts [she had] ever received in [her] entire life.”
The 43-year-old rapper showcased the signed edition on X, presenting the “God Bless the USA” version of the Holy Bible.
This special edition, which features the inscription “Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Signature Edition,” has stirred significant attention. Trump, 79, officially endorsed this Bible in March 2024. It retails for $59.99 and is a collaboration with country singer Lee Greenwood, containing the Pledge of Allegiance, the Bill of Rights, and the Declaration of Independence alongside traditional Bible verses.
In a promotional video, Trump expressed his desire for many Americans to have the Bible. “You have to have it for your heart and for your soul,” he stated. This endorsement has sparked conversations about the intersection of celebrity and politics, particularly concerning Minaj’s public support for Trump.
Minaj has faced scrutiny from some fans regarding her association with Trump. She has previously referred to herself as his “No. 1 fan” and joined him at a Treasury Department summit in Washington, D.C., in January.
Comedian Mike Epps recently issued an apology to Minaj after making a controversial joke about her relationship with Trump during a live performance in Kentucky.
“I just want to apologize to you, Nicki Minaj, for saying the stuff that I said,” Epps shared on his Instagram Story. “I want to apologize to your husband, your kids, all that for saying what I said.”
Minaj’s political affiliations extend to her alignment with Turning Point USA, a conservative activist group founded by the late Charlie Kirk.
During an event in December 2025, she appeared on stage with Kirk’s widow, Erika, where a slip of the tongue led her to mistakenly refer to Vice President J.D. Vance as an “assassin.”
Erika reassured Nicki, saying, “Trust me, there’s nothing new under the sun that I have not heard,” in a bid to ease the tension.
J.D. later defended Nicki’s comments on X, emphasizing her poignant remarks about self-acceptance and beauty for young women.