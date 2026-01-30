or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Nicki Minaj
OK LogoPHOTOS

Is Nicki Minaj Now a U.S. Citizen? Everything to Know About the Rapper's Trump Gold Card

is nicki minaj now a us citizen trump gold card explained
Source: MEGA; @NICKIMINAJ/X

Nicki Minaj, who has described herself as 'probably the president's No. 1 fan,' revealed she received a Trump Gold Card from Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 9:37 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj Received a Trump Gold Card

is nicki minaj now a us citizen trump gold card explained
Source: MEGA; @NICKIMINAJ/X

Nicki Minaj revealed she received a Trump Gold Card from the U.S. president.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Is the Trump Gold Card powerful enough to make Nicki Minaj a U.S. citizen?

The Queen of Rap appeared alongside Donald Trump at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., on January 28. It marked the first time the two met in person, and the rapper made it buzzworthy by gushing over the president.

"I am probably the president's No. 1 fan," she told the crowd. "And that's not going to change. What people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more."

Minaj continued, "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. And you know, the smear campaigns. It's not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him and God is protecting him."

In addition to her surprise appearance, she shocked fans even more when she uploaded a photo of her Trump Gold Card on X.

"Welp…" she captioned the post.

The White House retweeted Minaj's post, adding, "oh she's super BASED ✨http://trumpcard.gov."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Nicki Minaj a U.S. Citizen Now?

is nicki minaj now a us citizen trump gold card explained
Source: Forbes Breaking News/YouTube

The rapper joined Donald Trump at the Trump Accounts Summit.

In a follow-up post, the "Starships" hitmaker revealed she got the Trump Gold Card from Trump.

"Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. 😅," she wrote. "Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President. Thanks to the petition. 📋 I wouldn't have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment."

According to its official website, the Trump Gold Card offers benefits to individuals and businesses. Individuals receive U.S. residency "in record time" for a $15,000 DHS processing fee and a $1 million contribution after background approval. Meanwhile, Trump Corporate Gold Card gives businesses the same special benefits for multiple employees at once for a $2 million contribution on top of a 1 percent annual maintenance fee.

The website also states a Trump Platinum Card for individuals is coming soon.

MORE ON:
Nicki Minaj

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj Previously Said She Came to the U.S. Illegally

is nicki minaj now a us citizen trump gold card explained
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj declared herself Donald Trump's No. 1 fan.

In a Facebook post on June 2018, Minaj said she entered the U.S. illegally from Trinidad and Tobago as a child.

"I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old," she wrote. "I can't imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now?"

She also clarified she is not a U.S. citizen on a TikTok Live in 2024.

"I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago, but I've been in the States for many years," she told her fans. "You would think that with the millions of dollars that I've paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago."

Donald Trump Was Once Criticized for Showing Off the Gold Card

is nicki minaj now a us citizen trump gold card explained
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was reportedly the first buyer of his Gold Card.

More than a year before giving Minaj her own Trump Gold Card, The Apprentice star was lambasted when he boasted his $5 million-worth of Gold Card while on Air Force One.

"That was the first of the cards. You know what that card is? It's the Gold Card, the Trump Card, Gold Card," Trump told reporters.

In March 2025, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced the "sale of 1,000 Gold Cards this week, raising $5 billion in a single day."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.