Is Nicki Minaj Now a U.S. Citizen? Everything to Know About the Rapper's Trump Gold Card

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj Received a Trump Gold Card

Source: MEGA; @NICKIMINAJ/X Nicki Minaj revealed she received a Trump Gold Card from the U.S. president.

Is the Trump Gold Card powerful enough to make Nicki Minaj a U.S. citizen? The Queen of Rap appeared alongside Donald Trump at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., on January 28. It marked the first time the two met in person, and the rapper made it buzzworthy by gushing over the president. "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan," she told the crowd. "And that's not going to change. What people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more." Minaj continued, "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. And you know, the smear campaigns. It's not going to work. He has a lot of force behind him and God is protecting him." In addition to her surprise appearance, she shocked fans even more when she uploaded a photo of her Trump Gold Card on X. "Welp…" she captioned the post. The White House retweeted Minaj's post, adding, "oh she's super BASED ✨http://trumpcard.gov."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Nicki Minaj a U.S. Citizen Now?

Source: Forbes Breaking News/YouTube The rapper joined Donald Trump at the Trump Accounts Summit.

In a follow-up post, the "Starships" hitmaker revealed she got the Trump Gold Card from Trump. "Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. 😅," she wrote. "Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President. Thanks to the petition. 📋 I wouldn't have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment." According to its official website, the Trump Gold Card offers benefits to individuals and businesses. Individuals receive U.S. residency "in record time" for a $15,000 DHS processing fee and a $1 million contribution after background approval. Meanwhile, Trump Corporate Gold Card gives businesses the same special benefits for multiple employees at once for a $2 million contribution on top of a 1 percent annual maintenance fee. The website also states a Trump Platinum Card for individuals is coming soon.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj Previously Said She Came to the U.S. Illegally

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj declared herself Donald Trump's No. 1 fan.

In a Facebook post on June 2018, Minaj said she entered the U.S. illegally from Trinidad and Tobago as a child. "I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old," she wrote. "I can't imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now?" She also clarified she is not a U.S. citizen on a TikTok Live in 2024. "I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago, but I've been in the States for many years," she told her fans. "You would think that with the millions of dollars that I've paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago."

Donald Trump Was Once Criticized for Showing Off the Gold Card

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was reportedly the first buyer of his Gold Card.