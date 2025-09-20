Nicki Minaj's Stiletto Challenge: The Stars Who Slayed and the Ones Who Suffered!

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj's iconic stiletto challenge is making waves again, with a host of celebrities joining in on the fun. Stars like Witney Carson, Brie Larson and Ciara have effortlessly tackled the challenge, re-energizing Minaj's memorable pose more than a decade after its debut. Back in 2013, Minaj first showcased her balancing skills in her "High School" music video, striking the pose on one foot in sky-high stiletto heels next to a pool.

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward to the summer of 2025, and fans are reviving Minaj's pose on social media, encouraging even more celebrities to partake in the challenge. Carson took the crown on August 1 by balancing on her Dancing With the Stars Led Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, oozing confidence while striking a playful pout in her block heels. Minaj opened up about the challenge during an Instagram post on August 6, revealing how tough it is to replicate her viral balancing act. The 42-year-old rapper attempted the pose herself, donning stiletto heels while squatting down. On August 9, Minaj proved she could still rise to the occasion, balancing on a wooden table in her heels and making it look effortless. Here's a look at other bold stars who have attempted the stiletto challenge.

Nicki Minaj

Source: @nickiminaj/Instagram

After a shaky attempt on August 5 — where she admitted her dress was too short — Minaj nailed the challenge in sheer tights and gold heels, balancing on a table just days later.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Scherzinger

Source: MEGA

On August 9, Nicole Scherzinger lifted her martini while standing gracefully on one foot atop a boulder.

Article continues below advertisement

Brie Larson

Source: @brielarson/Instagram

Larson demonstrated her prowess on August 7, standing tall on a pair of cans in striking pink boots.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariana Barutkina

Source: @mariana_vasiuc/Instagram

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In a shocking turn of events, influencer Mariana Barutkina suffered a fractured back while attempting to balance on a jar of baby food placed on a saucepan on August 4 — just eight weeks after giving birth.

Article continues below advertisement

Witney Carson

The Dancing With the Stars pro showcased her skills on August 1, balancing on her Led Goodman Mirrorball Trophy while wearing stylish block booties.

Article continues below advertisement

Mikayla Matthews

Source: @mikayla__matt/Instagram

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews took on the challenge on August 1, balancing on a step stool in stiletto heels while cradling her newborn, blindfolded. She shared her experience of being "a whole new level of TIRED" in her Instagram caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager

Source: MEGA

On July 24, Jenna Bush Hager took reading to new heights, squatting on one foot while balanced on a stack of books.

Article continues below advertisement

Ciara

Source: @ciara/Instagram