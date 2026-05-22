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'Sad and Pathetic' Nicki Minaj Trolled for Visiting Elon Musk’s Starbase Facility: 'MAGA Has-Been'

Photo of Nicki Minaj and Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj was criticized after she was spotted at Elon Musk's SpaceX flight test in Texas.

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May 22 2026, Updated 3:31 p.m. ET

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Nicki Minaj was blasted online after the rapper visited Elon Musk's SpaceX flight test at the Starbase facility in Texas.

"Major shout-out to Elon," Minaj, 43, said during an appearance on the Thursday, May 21, SpaceX Livestream. "Thank you for everything that you’re doing for humanity."

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Nicki Minaj Visited Elon Musk's SpaceX Facility in Texas

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Photo of Nicki Minaj thanked Elon Musk for everything he was doing for 'humanity.'
Source: @VideoFromSpace/X

Nicki Minaj thanked Elon Musk for everything he was doing for 'humanity.'

The rapper – known for her 2012 single "Starships" – rocked a black T-shirt, jeans and a denim jacket for the outing, finishing the look with a yellow purse.

The launch proved uneventful, as the flight was postponed due to technical issues.

Musk later revealed there was an issue with a faulty hydraulic pin and said there would be another attempt on Friday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m. if repairs went according to plan.

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Source: @VideoFromSpace/X

Nicki Minaj was on site for a rocket launch attempt on May 21.

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Nicki Minaj's SpaceX Visit Sparked Conversation Online

Photo of Trolls online called Nicki Minaj a 'MAGA has-been.'
Source: @VideoFromSpace/X

Trolls online called Nicki Minaj a 'MAGA has-been.'

The appearance sparked a debate on social media, with many blasting the New York native as a "MAGA has-been."

"She is so f------ sad and pathetic," one critic said via X, while another wrote, "Hopefully they launch her into space and leave her there."

"Nicki you going out sad babe. I see you will do anything just to stay relevant. So disappointed," a third added.

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Nicki Minaj Called Herself Donald Trump's 'Number One Fan'

Photo of Nicki Minaj said the 'hate' surrounding her support of Donald Trump 'motivates' her.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj said the 'hate' surrounding her support for Donald Trump 'motivates' her.

The "Super Bass" artist has sparked backlash after publicly revealing her MAGA stance late last year, calling herself Donald Trump's "number one fan" while standing beside him during the Trump Accounts Summit in January.

"The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more," she said on stage. "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?"

Nicki Minaj Joined Erika Kirk on Stage

Photo of Nicki Minaj called Donald Trump an 'amazing role model.'
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj called Donald Trump an 'amazing role model.'

The "Super Freaky Girl" also praised the POTUS when she joined Erika Kirk onstage at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December 2025.

“Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president,” she gushed. “And you have amazing role models like the assassin, J.D. Vance.”

"This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me … well, I love both of them," Minaj added. "Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to."

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