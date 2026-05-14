Nicki Minaj Encourages Fans to Support Donald Trump as She Claims 'Many Celebrities' Secretly Voted for Him
May 14 2026, Published 12:19 p.m. ET
Nicki Minaj faced backlash by some when she proudly showed her support for Donald Trump last year, but the singer isn't ashamed to back the controversial president.
"It's the same way Marilyn Monroe represents a vibe. Donald Trump is his own vibe," she shared in a new interview of why she voted for the POTUS.
'Many Celebrities Feel the Way I Do'
The "Starships" vocalist, 43, insisted "many celebrities feel the way I do, but they don’t say it."
"Sometimes you just need one brave person to get the brunt of the impact. I think I am the catalyst for that change..." she expressed. "Hopefully when they see me and hear me speak and feel my energy, that will make them say, 'You know what: Who am I afraid of? What am I afraid of?'"
Nicki Minaj Reveals Why She Kept Her Views a Secret
Minaj confessed to TIME she had supported Trump 79, for a while, but she "didn't dare" say so publicly since it's "been ingrained in everyone's brain in the music business that we are supposed to be a Democratic family."
"I just knew they would not like me supporting Trump," she admitted.
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The mother-of-one explained her political views shifted after repeated swatting incidents, claiming no one helped her when she reached out to California Governor Gavin Newsom for help via X.
"He just completely ignored me, with all the money I spent in taxes," Minaj recalled.
After another swatting ordeal in 2025, Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna called Minaj and connected her with the authorities.
"I was shocked. I’d never seen anyone in politics treat me that way," she said of Luna. "That’s what made me say that I don’t care to keep this a secret anymore."
The Star Gushed Over 'Handsome' Donald Trump
Minaj went public with her support for Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance when she made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December 2025.
“Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president," she raved. "And you have amazing role models like the assassin, J.D. Vance."
"This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me … well, I love both of them," the Grammy nominee continued. "Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to."
'I Am Probably the President's No. 1 Fan'
Minaj showed her admiration for the POTUS once again at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., in January, where she even held hands with businessman.
"I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change."
"The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more," she stated. "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him."