Nicki Minaj Encourages Fans to Support Donald Trump as She Claims 'Many Celebrities' Secretly Voted for Him

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Nicki Minaj faced backlash by some when she proudly showed her support for Donald Trump last year, but the singer isn't ashamed to back the controversial president. "It's the same way Marilyn Monroe represents a vibe. Donald Trump is his own vibe," she shared in a new interview of why she voted for the POTUS.

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'Many Celebrities Feel the Way I Do'

Source: @EnjoyMissJanet/X Nicki Minaj hopes coming forward with her support for Donald Trump inspires others to do the same.

The "Starships" vocalist, 43, insisted "many celebrities feel the way I do, but they don’t say it." "Sometimes you just need one brave person to get the brunt of the impact. I think I am the catalyst for that change..." she expressed. "Hopefully when they see me and hear me speak and feel my energy, that will make them say, 'You know what: Who am I afraid of? What am I afraid of?'"

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Nicki Minaj Reveals Why She Kept Her Views a Secret

Source: mega The rapper showed support for the first couple by attending the premiere of 'MELANIA' in March.

Minaj confessed to TIME she had supported Trump 79, for a while, but she "didn't dare" say so publicly since it's "been ingrained in everyone's brain in the music business that we are supposed to be a Democratic family." "I just knew they would not like me supporting Trump," she admitted.

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Source: mega Nicki Minaj changed her political views after Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna helped her with swatting incidents.

The mother-of-one explained her political views shifted after repeated swatting incidents, claiming no one helped her when she reached out to California Governor Gavin Newsom for help via X. "He just completely ignored me, with all the money I spent in taxes," Minaj recalled. After another swatting ordeal in 2025, Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna called Minaj and connected her with the authorities. "I was shocked. I’d never seen anyone in politics treat me that way," she said of Luna. "That’s what made me say that I don’t care to keep this a secret anymore."

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The Star Gushed Over 'Handsome' Donald Trump

Source: mega Nicki Minaj said the president's administration is 'full of people with heart and soul.'

Minaj went public with her support for Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance when she made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December 2025. “Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president," she raved. "And you have amazing role models like the assassin, J.D. Vance." "This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me … well, I love both of them," the Grammy nominee continued. "Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to."

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'I Am Probably the President's No. 1 Fan'

Source: @EnjoyMissJanet/X Nicki Minaj vowed to stop people from 'bullying' the president.