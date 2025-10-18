or
Nicki Minaj Goes to War With Britney Spears' 'B-----' Ex Kevin Federline Over Explosive Memoir Revelations

photo of Kevin Federline, Nicki Minaj.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj called out Kevin Federline for airing out his dirty laundry about Britney Spears in his memoir.

Profile Image

Oct. 18 2025, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

In a stunning twist that fans couldn't have seen coming, a simmering feud has erupted among pop royalty following the announcement of Kevin Federline's upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew.

As the world gears up for the book's release on October 21, the drama escalated when Nicki Minaj stepped into the fray to defend pop icon Britney Spears against her ex-husband’s explosive allegations.

Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, has stirred controversy with claims in his memoir that paint the “Toxic” singer in a deeply unflattering light.

Accusations of child abuse, drug use and infidelity have sent ripples throughout the media, igniting reactions from fans and fellow artists alike. In a direct response to Federline's incendiary revelations, Spears took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the “constant gaslighting” she claims she has endured from her ex-partner.

image of Nicki Minaj called out Kevin Federline in a since-deleted message on social media.
Source: mega

Nicki Minaj called out Kevin Federline in a since-deleted message on social media.

Spears, 43, expressed her anguish over the ongoing turmoil, stating, “The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting.”

She added, “I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys,” referring to the couple’s two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. The gravity of her message resonates deeply, as Spears has long fought for the right to a peaceful relationship with her children.

image of The dancer's book comes out in October.
Source: mega

The dancer's book comes out in October.

Minaj, 42, emerged fiercely, hitting back at Federline in an alarming tweet that read, “KEVIN FEDERLINE B----- WHEN I CATCH U.”

While the message has since been deleted, its impact was immediate. The “Barbie World” rapper’s fiery response reignited discussions about Federline’s controversial past and the toll it might have taken on Spears, who has been vocal about her struggles against mental health issues and a highly publicized conservatorship.

image of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline share two kids.
Source: mega

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline share two kids.

The memoir, which promises to delve into the tumultuous relationship between Federline and Spears, includes specific accusations that forcefully refute the singer's parenting abilities.

Spears' statement further complicates this dynamic, noting that her sons “have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by their own father for me.”

Federline’s disputed claims have also drawn the ire of Teresa Espinosa, a former backup dancer for Spears who has come public with a defense of the pop megastar.

Espinosa passionately stated, “I feel blessed to have shared the stage with her,” while asserting that “NO ONE will EVER know what it’s been like to walk second in her shoes.”

Her comments suggest that those outside the Spears' inner circle may not fully understand the challenges the pop star has faced throughout her career and personal life.

image of Nicki Minaj called Kevin Federline a 'b----.'
Source: mega

Nicki Minaj called Kevin Federline a 'b----.'

Adding fuel to the flames, a representative for Spears criticized Federline's upcoming book, accusing him of exploiting their shared history for financial gain: “He and others are profiting off her. Sadly, it comes after child support has ended with Kevin.”

The representative reassured fans that, “All she cares about are her kids … and their well-being during this sensationalism.”

