Britney Spears Slams Ex Kevin Federline for 'Profiting Off Her Pain' Amid His Tell-All Book Release: 'Worse Than People Imagine'

Britney Spears is letting the world know how she feels about her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s upcoming tell-all book release. “To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain,” Spears, 43, wrote in a lengthy message posted via X on Thursday, October 16. Federline, 47, announced his memoir in August, where he planned to speak publicly for the first time about how “he weathered the scrutiny of relentless media coverage, high-profile relationships and the painful reality of raising children under a microscope, all while trying to hold his family together,” according to the book’s description.

Britney Spears Clapped Back

Source: MEGA Britney Spears addressed her ex-husband as he plans to release a memoir.

Spears criticized her ex-husband, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2007, claiming he “attacked her in his interviews” while promoting the project, which she labeled an attempt to make easy money. “No money from Britney for 5 years you trying to get paid that's what general America is saying weird you both have moved on… your kids are adults it's a different world now ... why is HE SO ANGRY,” the “Toxic” singer wrote. “And what's scary is he’s convincing. It literally blows my mind the moments he stops before he cries are you f---king serious … I know his book will sell loads more than mine.” Spears hinted the situation was “worse than anyone could imagine,” accusing her ex of influencing their two sons, Sean and Jayden, to make her feel “completely isolated.”

Britney Spears Slammed Ex Kevin Federline for His Treatment

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears shares two children with Kevin Federline.

“The boys hates me and it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying,” the Crossroads actress continued. “They get entitled with special secrets as they treat me exactly the way my father used to… yes, they secretly love to cast me out.” Federline has dropped many bombshells about his family life with ex-wife amid the release of his memoir, including what led to her infamous shaved head incident in 2007. The dancer explained that Spears had checked herself out of rehab and "showed up at the gate, ringing the bell and shouting a bunch of things that didn't make sense."

Kevin Federline Revealed What Led to Britney's 2007 Shaved Head

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline dropped many bombshells about being married to the pop star.

"The only words that came through clearly were: LET. ME. IN. Over and over again," Federline wrote. "Then she started climbing the front gate … I stayed inside with the kids, trying to keep things calm. I couldn't stand to see her like this." The father-of-two claimed that the “Lucky” songstress was "in no condition to be around [their] kids," and security turned her away. "It was the right thing to do," he continued. "I couldn't let her see them. They wouldn't have understood why their mom was looking and acting so bizarrely, and I didn't want to scare them."

Britney Spears Claimed Kevin Federline Was 'Gaslighting' Her

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears complained about the 'constant gaslighting' from her ex-husband.