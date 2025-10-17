or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Slams Ex Kevin Federline for 'Profiting Off Her Pain' Amid His Tell-All Book Release: 'Worse Than People Imagine'

Photo of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline
Source: MEGA

Singer Britney Spears is clapping back as her ex-husband Kevin Federline tells all about their former relationship in his upcoming memoir release.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 17 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is letting the world know how she feels about her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s upcoming tell-all book release.

“To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain,” Spears, 43, wrote in a lengthy message posted via X on Thursday, October 16.

Federline, 47, announced his memoir in August, where he planned to speak publicly for the first time about how “he weathered the scrutiny of relentless media coverage, high-profile relationships and the painful reality of raising children under a microscope, all while trying to hold his family together,” according to the book’s description.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Clapped Back

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Britney Spears addressed her ex-husband as he plans to release a memoir.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears addressed her ex-husband as he plans to release a memoir.

Spears criticized her ex-husband, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2007, claiming he “attacked her in his interviews” while promoting the project, which she labeled an attempt to make easy money.

“No money from Britney for 5 years you trying to get paid that's what general America is saying weird you both have moved on… your kids are adults it's a different world now ... why is HE SO ANGRY,” the “Toxic” singer wrote. “And what's scary is he’s convincing. It literally blows my mind the moments he stops before he cries are you f---king serious … I know his book will sell loads more than mine.”

Spears hinted the situation was “worse than anyone could imagine,” accusing her ex of influencing their two sons, Sean and Jayden, to make her feel “completely isolated.”

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Slammed Ex Kevin Federline for His Treatment

Photo of Britney Spears shares two children with Kevin Federline.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears shares two children with Kevin Federline.

“The boys hates me and it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying,” the Crossroads actress continued. “They get entitled with special secrets as they treat me exactly the way my father used to… yes, they secretly love to cast me out.”

Federline has dropped many bombshells about his family life with ex-wife amid the release of his memoir, including what led to her infamous shaved head incident in 2007.

The dancer explained that Spears had checked herself out of rehab and "showed up at the gate, ringing the bell and shouting a bunch of things that didn't make sense."

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Federline Revealed What Led to Britney's 2007 Shaved Head

Photo of Kevin Federline dropped many bombshells about being married to the pop star.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline dropped many bombshells about being married to the pop star.

"The only words that came through clearly were: LET. ME. IN. Over and over again," Federline wrote. "Then she started climbing the front gate … I stayed inside with the kids, trying to keep things calm. I couldn't stand to see her like this."

The father-of-two claimed that the “Lucky” songstress was "in no condition to be around [their] kids," and security turned her away.

"It was the right thing to do," he continued. "I couldn't let her see them. They wouldn't have understood why their mom was looking and acting so bizarrely, and I didn't want to scare them."

Britney Spears Claimed Kevin Federline Was 'Gaslighting' Her

Photo of Britney Spears complained about the 'constant gaslighting' from her ex-husband.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears complained about the 'constant gaslighting' from her ex-husband.

Spears then went to a hair salon, where the stylist allegedly refused to chop her long locks off.

"Britney took matters into her own hands, grabbing an electric clipper and shaving her own head. Eventually, she drove down the street to a gas station,” he wrote. "That's where things escalated, the infamous 'umbrella incident'—when she grabbed an umbrella and started swinging it at the paparazzi. They were having a field day. The photos from that moment wound up everywhere—her shaved head, the wild look in her eyes."

At the time, Spears responded to her ex, explaining the “constant gaslighting” from Federline was “extremely hurtful and exhausting.”

"I had enough. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life,” she wrote via X. "Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.