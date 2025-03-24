Nicky Hilton Rocks Bikini Top on Sunny 'Spring Break' With Her Husband and Their 3 Kids: Photos
Nicky Hilton got some R&R on a recent vacation with husband James Rothschild and their three kids.
On Sunday, March 23, the socialite uploaded several photos form the sun-soaked vacation, captioning the upload, "Spring breaking 😎."
The first shot showed the blonde beauty wearing a navy bikini top that featured red, white and blue hearts in addition to navy sunglasses and a colorful hat from her mom Kathy Hilton's collaboration with Loran Murray.
The mom-of-three also posted a few mirror selfies in various outfits and a couple of photos of her kids. One scenic image showed youngest daughter Teddy picking out seashells at the beach while another shot pictured son Chasen pretending to drive a golf cart.
Nicky also took a snap of daughter Lily-Grace, the tot's two siblings and James all walking barefoot on the sidewalk of a road filled with palm trees.
Fans raved over the photos in the comments section, with one writing, "first pic [is] drop dead gorgeous 😍🥵💘."
"Beautiful fam ❤️," penned a second admirer, while a third gushed, "Love your outfits & such a beautiful family!! 🙌❤️."
Though Nicky lives a more private life than her mother and sister Paris Hilton, she recently dished on her marriage while appearing on a recent episode of the "Superwomen With Rebecca Minkoff" podcast.
When asked the secret to maintaining a "successful" relationship, Nicky spilled, "I think having a core friendship. We laugh together. We are very similar. We have a lot of the same interests. We love each other."
"I can't imagine my life without him," the fashion designer admitted. "He's such an incredible father. And I feel like that makes me fall in love with him more and more. Not everyone is a great parent. To have that incredible partner and be such a good dad is amazing."
The pair began dating in 2011 and married in 2015, but before that, Nicky said she never had a big single lady phase since she was always in yearslong romances.
"I wish I had some more salacious stories for you. I was always in a mult-year relationship. So I never really played the field," she said. "I didn’t get to play in the Manhattan dating playground. And now I hear the stories with the apps. I mean, I was way ‘wifed’ up before that started."
Prior to dating James, Nicky married childhood friend and businessman Todd Meister in Las Vegas back in 2004. However, the union was annulled less than three months later.