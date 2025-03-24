NEWS Nicky Hilton Rocks Bikini Top on Sunny 'Spring Break' With Her Husband and Their 3 Kids: Photos Source: @nickyhilton/instagram Nicky Hilton shared a few photos from when she went on a vacation with her husband, James Rothschild, and their three kids.

Nicky Hilton got some R&R on a recent vacation with husband James Rothschild and their three kids. On Sunday, March 23, the socialite uploaded several photos form the sun-soaked vacation, captioning the upload, "Spring breaking 😎."

Source: @nickyhilton/instagram Nicky Hilton wore a patterned bikini and colorful hat while on a spring break trip with her husband and their children.

The first shot showed the blonde beauty wearing a navy bikini top that featured red, white and blue hearts in addition to navy sunglasses and a colorful hat from her mom Kathy Hilton's collaboration with Loran Murray. The mom-of-three also posted a few mirror selfies in various outfits and a couple of photos of her kids. One scenic image showed youngest daughter Teddy picking out seashells at the beach while another shot pictured son Chasen pretending to drive a golf cart.

Source: @nickyhilton/instagram The fashion designer posted pictures of her outfits while on the family trip.

Nicky also took a snap of daughter Lily-Grace, the tot's two siblings and James all walking barefoot on the sidewalk of a road filled with palm trees. Fans raved over the photos in the comments section, with one writing, "first pic [is] drop dead gorgeous 😍🥵💘." "Beautiful fam ❤️," penned a second admirer, while a third gushed, "Love your outfits & such a beautiful family!! 🙌❤️."

Though Nicky lives a more private life than her mother and sister Paris Hilton, she recently dished on her marriage while appearing on a recent episode of the "Superwomen With Rebecca Minkoff" podcast. When asked the secret to maintaining a "successful" relationship, Nicky spilled, "I think having a core friendship. We laugh together. We are very similar. We have a lot of the same interests. We love each other."

Source: @nickyhilton/instagram The socialite and husband James Rothschild share three kids.

"I can't imagine my life without him," the fashion designer admitted. "He's such an incredible father. And I feel like that makes me fall in love with him more and more. Not everyone is a great parent. To have that incredible partner and be such a good dad is amazing." The pair began dating in 2011 and married in 2015, but before that, Nicky said she never had a big single lady phase since she was always in yearslong romances.

Source: mega The mom-of-three said her marriage works because of their 'core friendship.'