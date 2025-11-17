or
Nicky Hilton Gushes Over Having the Top-Selling Booth at BravoCon for Her Jewelry Brand Theo Grace: 'I Had the Best Time!'

Source: Olivia Wolf

Nicky Hilton gushed over her successful pop-up at BravoCon.

Nov. 17 2025, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

It looks like Nicky Hilton outshone most of the ladies during BravoCon!

The socialite's pop-up at BravoCon for her jewelry brand Theo Grace was the top-selling booth (along with her mom’s Kathy Hilton x Anna Zuckerman booth) and drew the largest crowds all weekend. The blonde launched the limited-edition Kathy Hilton collection exclusively for BravoCon – which features necklaces with some of Kathy’s iconic RHOBH sayings (i.e. Hunky Dory).

“I didn’t know what to expect at my first BravoCon, but I literally had the best time! The energy was everything, and sharing it with my mom made it even more special,” Nicky, 42, exclusively tells OK!. “My new jewelry brand’s Theo Grace pop-up was such a success — the perfect mix of business and pleasure.”

Source: Olivia Wolf

Nicky Hilton made an appearance at BravoCon.

Nicky, who shares two daughters, Theodora and Lily-Grace, and son Chasen with husband James Rothschild, previously spoke with OK! about her new venture.

"I am an avid collector of jewelry — but jewelry that is personal. Every single piece of jewelry I have tells a story," she shared. "I wanted to do that with Theo Grace, whether the customer decides to upload a special photo, a special date, a secret message or anniversary [memory]. It's really about creating these walking love notes that commemorate something special that you can carry with you every day."

Source: Olivia Wolf

Nicky Hilton pictured with her aunt Kyle Richards.

She confessed to having a "strange obsession" with monogramming, to the point where the majority of her home is customized.

"If you come to my house, every robe, towel and glass [is monogrammed]. I just love it," she said. "I saw a funny Reese Witherspoon quote where she says, 'If it's not moving, I'll monogram it.'"

Source: Olivia Wolf

Nicky Hilton got to show off her jewelry line at BravoCon.

Clearly, being an entrepreneur runs in the family, as Andy Cohen also gushed about Kathy's Anna Zuckerman booth. "Guess what? I heard that the No. 1 booth in the Bravo Bazaar was yours. Can you confirm or deny?" he asked the RHOBH star, 66.

"They are doing pretty well," Kathy replied in the sweet Instagram video.

Alongside the clip, Kathy wrote, "So fun bumping into the boss @bravoandy at Day 2 of #Bravocon! Come by our booth in the Bravo Bazaar!"

Nicky also gushed about the , writing, "Bravocon you were a dream! 🎲."

Source: Olivia Wolf

Kathy Hilton also had a booth at BravoCon.

If you weren't able to get there in-person, fans can still purchase the pieces for a limited time on the BravoCon website, along with other Theo Grace top-sellers.

