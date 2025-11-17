Nicky Hilton Gushes Over Having the Top-Selling Booth at BravoCon for Her Jewelry Brand Theo Grace: 'I Had the Best Time!'

Article continues below advertisement

It looks like Nicky Hilton outshone most of the ladies during BravoCon! The socialite's pop-up at BravoCon for her jewelry brand Theo Grace was the top-selling booth (along with her mom’s Kathy Hilton x Anna Zuckerman booth) and drew the largest crowds all weekend. The blonde launched the limited-edition Kathy Hilton collection exclusively for BravoCon – which features necklaces with some of Kathy’s iconic RHOBH sayings (i.e. Hunky Dory). “I didn’t know what to expect at my first BravoCon, but I literally had the best time! The energy was everything, and sharing it with my mom made it even more special,” Nicky, 42, exclusively tells OK!. “My new jewelry brand’s Theo Grace pop-up was such a success — the perfect mix of business and pleasure.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Olivia Wolf Nicky Hilton made an appearance at BravoCon.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicky, who shares two daughters, Theodora and Lily-Grace, and son Chasen with husband James Rothschild, previously spoke with OK! about her new venture. "I am an avid collector of jewelry — but jewelry that is personal. Every single piece of jewelry I have tells a story," she shared. "I wanted to do that with Theo Grace, whether the customer decides to upload a special photo, a special date, a secret message or anniversary [memory]. It's really about creating these walking love notes that commemorate something special that you can carry with you every day."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Olivia Wolf Nicky Hilton pictured with her aunt Kyle Richards.

Article continues below advertisement

She confessed to having a "strange obsession" with monogramming, to the point where the majority of her home is customized. "If you come to my house, every robe, towel and glass [is monogrammed]. I just love it," she said. "I saw a funny Reese Witherspoon quote where she says, 'If it's not moving, I'll monogram it.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Olivia Wolf Nicky Hilton got to show off her jewelry line at BravoCon.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Clearly, being an entrepreneur runs in the family, as Andy Cohen also gushed about Kathy's Anna Zuckerman booth. "Guess what? I heard that the No. 1 booth in the Bravo Bazaar was yours. Can you confirm or deny?" he asked the RHOBH star, 66. "They are doing pretty well," Kathy replied in the sweet Instagram video. Alongside the clip, Kathy wrote, "So fun bumping into the boss @bravoandy at Day 2 of #Bravocon! Come by our booth in the Bravo Bazaar!"

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Nicky also gushed about the , writing, "Bravocon you were a dream! 🎲."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Olivia Wolf Kathy Hilton also had a booth at BravoCon.