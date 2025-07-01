Nicky Hilton Reveals Whether She Feels Intimidated by Sister Paris' Success: 'We Have Such Different Tastes'

"Not at all, but we're very lucky that we have such different tastes in everything from fashion to style, boys and career paths. So, it's never been like that," she admitted. "We are each other's biggest cheerleaders. I love her products. I wear her perfume and her skincare...[our family] loves each other's unique perspectives. We all wear each other's stuff."

Nicky — who took the interview from her hotel room in Cabo — admitted that she brought along her mom Kathy's Lorna Murray lampshade hat collaboration for her cousin's bachelorette party.

"My suitcase was jammed for two hours, so I just opened it...." she explained. "I'm looking at [my mom's hat] right now. I love it."

In June 2024, the mother-daughter duo partnered on a collection of rugs for Ruggable.

"Of the three girls in the family, my mom and I definitely have the most similar aesthetic and taste. We really work well with each other. We are very aligned on a lot of stuff," Nicky said, noting that she and Kathy, 66, have another project in the works. "I'm doing some fun stuff with my mom, and I'll be announcing another project at the top of the year."