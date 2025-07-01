Nicky Hilton Reveals Whether She Feels Intimidated by Sister Paris' Success: 'We Have Such Different Tastes'
Nicky Hilton is "sliving" for her sister Paris' success.
In an exclusive interview with OK! about her new jewelry brand, Theo Grace, the designer, 41, spilled on whether she ever feels competitive with her famous sibling, 44.
"Not at all, but we're very lucky that we have such different tastes in everything from fashion to style, boys and career paths. So, it's never been like that," she admitted. "We are each other's biggest cheerleaders. I love her products. I wear her perfume and her skincare...[our family] loves each other's unique perspectives. We all wear each other's stuff."
Nicky — who took the interview from her hotel room in Cabo — admitted that she brought along her mom Kathy's Lorna Murray lampshade hat collaboration for her cousin's bachelorette party.
"My suitcase was jammed for two hours, so I just opened it...." she explained. "I'm looking at [my mom's hat] right now. I love it."
In June 2024, the mother-daughter duo partnered on a collection of rugs for Ruggable.
"Of the three girls in the family, my mom and I definitely have the most similar aesthetic and taste. We really work well with each other. We are very aligned on a lot of stuff," Nicky said, noting that she and Kathy, 66, have another project in the works. "I'm doing some fun stuff with my mom, and I'll be announcing another project at the top of the year."
Nicky and Kathy maintain a close relationship, and the mom-of-three cheered her on during her recent Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stint.
"I watched a bit of it this season, and she's just hysterical. She's a comic relief that we all need," the model exclaimed.
Nicky Hilton's New Jewelry Company
When she's not binge-watching her mom on reality TV, Nicky is busy at work with her new personalized jewelry company, Theo Grace. The name draws from two of her daughters, Theodora, 7, and Lily-Grace, 8.
"I am an avid collector of jewelry, but jewelry that is personal. Every single piece of jewelry I have tells a story," she asserted. "I wanted to do that with Theo Grace, whether the customer decides to upload a special photo, a special date, a secret message or anniversary [memory]. It's really about creating these walking love notes that commemorate something special that you can carry with you every day."
She confessed to having a "strange obsession" with monogramming, to the point where the majority of her home is customized.
"If you come to my house, every robe, towel and glass [is monogrammed]. I just love it," she said. "I saw a funny Reese Witherspoon quote where she says, 'If it's not moving, I'll monogram it.'"
Does Nicky Hilton Want More Kids?
Nicky's children have been highly supportive of their mom and "love seeing their name" at the forefront of the company.
She shares Theodora, Lily-Grace and son Chasen, 2, with her husband, James Rothschild, 39. However, the socialite isn't interested in expanding the family any more.
"I think I'm good for now. I'm very, very happy with the five of us," she confirmed.
Nicky and James are approaching their 10th wedding anniversary in July and believe the secret to long-lasting love is simple.
"Enjoying each other," she told an outlet in October 2024, "having fun."
She takes inspiration from her parents, Kathy and Richard, who have been married since 1979.
"My parents are the ultimate couple," the socialite exclaimed. "They've been married for over four decades and they have always taught me and my siblings to just enjoy each other, never go to bed angry and have fun. Never stop having fun."