‘Dazed and Confused’ Actor Nicky Katt Dead at 54

He gained notoriety when he starred as Clint Bruno in the well-known film Dazed and Confused. Through the years, he also starred in A Time to Killer, Boiler Room, School of Rock, The Way of the Gun, Monk, Law & Order, Sin City and many other movies and shows. Fans of David E. Kelley likely remember Katt as Harry Senate on the show Boston Public. He was in the first three seasons of the hit sitcom that began airing in 2000, playing a geology teacher who took over after a fellow teacher quit.

Katt began acting in the early 1980’s, appearing on Fantasy Island and CHiPs. He had recurring roles on Herbie, the Love Bug and The Get Along Gang and also appeared on The Facts of Life and Uncle Buck.

Director Steven Soderberg spoke to The Los Angeles Times about Katt, stating, “I think he understood that there’s no way to treat Hitler as anything but an abstraction. So the humor is in attempting to humanize him, because it’s impossible.”

“There’s so much desperation in the air, in Los Angeles especially. You don’t notice it in New York as much,” Katt said, noting his role in Full Frontal allowed him to put all of his frustration he had in trying to land roles into his character. “Everybody plays it a little cooler there and people have a lot more interaction with each other. I think Stanley Kubrick called the vibe in L.A. a ‘low-level malevolence.’ It eats away at you at some point.”

In a 2008 interview regarding his role in the film Snow Angels, Katt said, “I kind of am notorious for bringing a lot of humor to stuff, and not in a scene-stealing way, [but] especially if something is really kind of heavy subject matter I’m kind of like oxygen for a drowning man.”

“I mean, everyone also says that the bad guys are the most fun, but I’ve definitely gone through streaks where that’s all that people wanted me to play, the bad guy, especially after Dazed and Confused,” he added. “But I’ve been really lucky because I get to play all different types of guys.”