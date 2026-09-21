Nicola Coughlan Shows Off Her Assets During Vacation With Boyfriend: Photos

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Nicola Coughlan is soaking up some well-deserved downtime with her boyfriend, Jake Dunn. The Bridgerton star recently shared a series of photos from a relaxing week at the Anassa Resort in Cyprus. She gave fans a peek at her sunny getaway, including a swimsuit photo that highlighted her figure. In one snap, Coughlan posed outdoors in a light-colored swimsuit and oversized sunglasses. She also turned heads in a black summer dress with a plunging neckline while standing on a cobblestone path during dinner with Dunn.

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Source: @NICOLACOUGHLAN/INSTAGRAM Nicola Coughlan shared photos from a relaxing week at a resort in Cyprus.

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Coughlan also included a photo of Dunn standing shirtless beside a pool, with the blue water and Mediterranean scenery stretching out behind him. “Spent a week at @anassa_resort and wow who knew 7 days of lying at a pool, reading books, eating delicious food and relaxing at a beautiful hotel was very good for your body and soul?” she wrote in the caption. She went on to call it a “special time” and said she was “very very grateful” for the experience.

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Fans React to the Vacation Photos

Source: @NICOLACOUGHLAN/INSTAGRAM The 'Bridgerton' star included swimsuit and dinner photos from the trip.

Naturally, fans had plenty to say about Coughlan's latest snapshots. “It’s fabulous ❤️,” one gushed. Another added, “You guys are the cutest! X.” “So happy for you beautiful 😍❤️,” a third chimed in. A fourth wrote, “Nicola, your little moments of freedom and peace always feel so comforting.” The trip also gave fans another look at Coughlan's relationship with Dunn. The couple has been together since 2024 and publicly confirmed their romance in 2025. In October 2024, the pair were photographed taking a stroll together in London.

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Coughlan Opened Up About Her Relationship

Source: @NICOLACOUGHLAN/INSTAGRAM Nicola Coughlan has been dating Jake Dunn since 2024 and confirmed their romance in 2025.

The attention surrounding the photos later became a topic for Coughlan, who spoke about the experience during a December 2025 interview with The Guardian. “Imagine if you had an evening at the pub and then you walked around, talking, having a lovely time. And a few days later, you see pictures of that. The violation is immense,” she told the outlet. In the photos, Dunn had his arm around Coughlan's shoulders as they walked hand in hand, with their fingers intertwined. While Coughlan has mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight, she has shared a few details about Dunn during recent interviews.

'A Very Happy Memory'

Source: @NICOLACOUGHLAN/INSTAGRAM Nicola Coughlan revealed Jake Dunn stayed with her in Malta while she filmed 'The Magic Faraway Tree.'