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Nicola Coughlan Shows Off Her Assets During Vacation With Boyfriend: Photos

nicola coughlan vacation boyfriend photos
Source: MEGA; @NICOLACOUGHLAN/INSTAGRAM

Nicola Coughlan sizzled on her trip with boyfriend Jake Dunn, showing off a bold vacation wardrobe.

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Sept. 21 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

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Nicola Coughlan is soaking up some well-deserved downtime with her boyfriend, Jake Dunn.

The Bridgerton star recently shared a series of photos from a relaxing week at the Anassa Resort in Cyprus. She gave fans a peek at her sunny getaway, including a swimsuit photo that highlighted her figure.

In one snap, Coughlan posed outdoors in a light-colored swimsuit and oversized sunglasses. She also turned heads in a black summer dress with a plunging neckline while standing on a cobblestone path during dinner with Dunn.

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image of Nicola Coughlan shared photos from a relaxing week at a resort in Cyprus.
Source: @NICOLACOUGHLAN/INSTAGRAM

Nicola Coughlan shared photos from a relaxing week at a resort in Cyprus.

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Coughlan also included a photo of Dunn standing shirtless beside a pool, with the blue water and Mediterranean scenery stretching out behind him.

“Spent a week at @anassa_resort and wow who knew 7 days of lying at a pool, reading books, eating delicious food and relaxing at a beautiful hotel was very good for your body and soul?” she wrote in the caption.

She went on to call it a “special time” and said she was “very very grateful” for the experience.

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Source: @NICOLACOUGHLAN/INSTAGRAM
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Fans React to the Vacation Photos

image of The 'Bridgerton' star included swimsuit and dinner photos from the trip.
Source: @NICOLACOUGHLAN/INSTAGRAM

The 'Bridgerton' star included swimsuit and dinner photos from the trip.

Naturally, fans had plenty to say about Coughlan's latest snapshots.

“It’s fabulous ❤️,” one gushed.

Another added, “You guys are the cutest! X.”

“So happy for you beautiful 😍❤️,” a third chimed in.

A fourth wrote, “Nicola, your little moments of freedom and peace always feel so comforting.”

The trip also gave fans another look at Coughlan's relationship with Dunn. The couple has been together since 2024 and publicly confirmed their romance in 2025.

In October 2024, the pair were photographed taking a stroll together in London.

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Coughlan Opened Up About Her Relationship

image of Nicola Coughlan has been dating Jake Dunn since 2024 and confirmed their romance in 2025.
Source: @NICOLACOUGHLAN/INSTAGRAM

Nicola Coughlan has been dating Jake Dunn since 2024 and confirmed their romance in 2025.

The attention surrounding the photos later became a topic for Coughlan, who spoke about the experience during a December 2025 interview with The Guardian.

“Imagine if you had an evening at the pub and then you walked around, talking, having a lovely time. And a few days later, you see pictures of that. The violation is immense,” she told the outlet.

In the photos, Dunn had his arm around Coughlan's shoulders as they walked hand in hand, with their fingers intertwined.

While Coughlan has mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight, she has shared a few details about Dunn during recent interviews.

'A Very Happy Memory'

image of Nicola Coughlan revealed Jake Dunn stayed with her in Malta while she filmed 'The Magic Faraway Tree.'
Source: @NICOLACOUGHLAN/INSTAGRAM

Nicola Coughlan revealed Jake Dunn stayed with her in Malta while she filmed 'The Magic Faraway Tree.'

Earlier this year, she revealed that Dunn joined her in Malta while she was filming The Magic Faraway Tree.

“He actually was in Malta the whole time I was filming, so I can't complain,” Coughlan told E! News in an interview. “He came for a visit and then stayed. He was on a break from filming at that time. He's like, ‘I think I’m gonna stay.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, stay!’”

“There was lots of little kids there, husbands, wives, friends,” the blonde beauty said. “It’s a very happy memory, that time. It was lovely.”

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