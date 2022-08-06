Nicola Peltz Gets Candid On 'The Sad Bits' Of Her Life Following Alleged Victoria Beckham Feud

Nicola Peltz took to Instagram to reflect on her childhood and learning to put up a wall around her heart to keep others from hurting her as rumors swirl of an alleged feud with her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

Nicola and the former Spice Girl's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the young socialite's family estate in Florida in Saturday, April 9. However, sources spilled there has been "non-stop petty drama" between the two women since then.