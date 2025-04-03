Nicolas Cage's Son Weston Sentenced After Attacking Mom Christina Fulton: 'He Was Suffering a Breakdown'
Nicolas Cage’s son Weston has been sentenced after attacking his mom, Christina Fulton.
On April 2, a Los Angeles judge sentenced Weston to complete a two-year mental health program, with the goal being to treat his condition rather than punish him. With this judgment, he also avoided any prison time.
“Mr. Cage does suffer from an eligible mental health disorder. I’m satisfied it was a significant factor in the commission of the charged offenses,” Rolling Stone reported Judge Enrique Monguia said at the hearing. “It’s obvious he was suffering a breakdown at the time.”
Before the sentencing, Weston’s lawyer said he had already been seeking mental health treatment and wanted to continue to make it a priority in his life.
“He hasn’t felt this good in years,” his lawyer Michael A. Goldstein said. “He’s in a good head space, about to get married. He moved away from the location [he was] living in before and is definitely making progress.”
After the sentencing, Michael told People Weston was “appreciative that the court considered his ongoing and responsible rehabilitation efforts and granted mental health diversion as permitted under the Penal Code.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“This incident was clearly the product of a mental health crisis, as confirmed by his mother during her comments to the court today,” he added. “I am confident that Mr. Cage will continue down this path and that the charges will ultimately be dismissed at the conclusion of the diversionary period.”
Christina — who has been pursuing legal action against her son — seemed satisfied with the court’s ruling, as she spoke out in court to say, “Now I stand here, pleading for one thing: that he gets the help he deserves. Please help my son.”
In the wake of the sentencing, Weston took to Instagram to share the following statement: “I like the dramatic arts but I hate drama. I will not tolerate attacks on my image anymore. I am Weston Cage, not an evil monster. I won’t be destroyed. I am too busy with my art, work and love for any nonsense to continue. Ages of false digital approximations spewed of me or dramatic barbs are nothing. A man my size, strength and combat skill level would be in the electric chair if I was a monster. Years ago I would be gone. The jealous, unintelligent or baneful don’t know me. I hope for peace but will (God Forbid) defend my honor and guard my reputation in the courts if needed. I’ve survived torture. I am focused on good things. I like working not fighting."
He continued: "Those in glass houses throwing rocks should just go about their lives and focus on better things. I will protect my reputation. My voice has a far reach yet I’ve been calm, diplomatic and quiet. My first word was “light”. Let there be light then. Family and career is all I have time for. I play 12 instruments, I’m an award winning artist, actor, filmmaker, martial arts champion, polymath, devoted man to my Queen, a spiritualist and I’m also am man that is done with chaos. My talent exists for a reason. Productivity, positivity and peace is my suggestion. I am Weston Cage, I am of the light.”