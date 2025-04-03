Nicolas Cage's Son Weston Sentenced After Attacking Mom Christina Fulton: 'He Was Suffering a Breakdown'

On April 2, a Los Angeles judge sentenced Weston to complete a two-year mental health program, with the goal being to treat his condition rather than punish him. With this judgment, he also avoided any prison time.

“Mr. Cage does suffer from an eligible mental health disorder. I’m satisfied it was a significant factor in the commission of the charged offenses,” Rolling Stone reported Judge Enrique Monguia said at the hearing. “It’s obvious he was suffering a breakdown at the time.”

Before the sentencing, Weston’s lawyer said he had already been seeking mental health treatment and wanted to continue to make it a priority in his life.