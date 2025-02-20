Nicholas Cage's Ex-Girlfriend Sues Actor Over Physical Fight With Son Weston, Claims He Enabled the Attack

People obtained court documents claiming Nicholas ignored mental health concerns regarding Weston, which enabled his behavior before the incident.

On April 28, 2024, Weston and Christina were involved in an alleged verbal dispute that became physical. When the fight occurred, Christina denied they were arguing and stated it was her son having a “mental-health crisis.”

In July 2024, Weston ended up being arrested, having been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. This was related to the aforementioned altercation involving his mother. "During the incident, Cage punched two victims multiple times, causing injury,” police explained. “LAPD responded, and after meeting with all parties, a police report was completed.”