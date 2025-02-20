or
Nicholas Cage's Ex-Girlfriend Sues Actor Over Physical Fight With Son Weston, Claims He Enabled the Attack

Composite photo of Nicholas Cage and Christina Fulton
Source: MEGA

Christina Fulton sued Nicholas Cage over a fight she was in with their son.

By:

Feb. 20 2025, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

Nicholas Cage is being sued by his ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton for allegedly being involved in a physical fight with their son, Weston Cage.

Photo of Nicholas Cage
Source: MEGA

In the lawsuit, Christina Fulton claimed Nicholas Cage 'failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence.'

People obtained court documents claiming Nicholas ignored mental health concerns regarding Weston, which enabled his behavior before the incident.

On April 28, 2024, Weston and Christina were involved in an alleged verbal dispute that became physical. When the fight occurred, Christina denied they were arguing and stated it was her son having a “mental-health crisis.”

In July 2024, Weston ended up being arrested, having been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. This was related to the aforementioned altercation involving his mother. "During the incident, Cage punched two victims multiple times, causing injury,” police explained. “LAPD responded, and after meeting with all parties, a police report was completed.”

After his arrest, Christina opened up more on the dispute, saying she’d been “brutally assaulted” and it was “imperative” her son get the help he needed.

In the new lawsuit she filed, Christina is placing blame on the Adaptation actor. “Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals," the lawsuit notes. "Nicolas has been aware of Weston's history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others."

Photo of Christina Fulton
Source: MEGA

Christina Fulton claimed her son 'brutally assaulted' her.

nicholas cage

She goes on to detail how Nicholas has bailed their son out of jail multiple times and drinks alcohol wth him, regardless of being aware Weston has a “history” of “substance abuse.”

She also noted the actor pays for their son’s apartment and failed to make sure Weston received “necessary psychiatric” assistance. Additionally, Christina accused Nicholas of aiding Weston’s “reckless” lifestyle and not setting guidelines/rules to help stop his negative behavior.

"Nicolas knew or should have known that Weston posed a serious and imminent danger to others, including Plaintiff, based on his documented history of violent assaults, substance abuse, and mental instability," the lawsuit claims.

Photo of Nicholas Cage
Source: MEGA

Christina Fulton stated Nicholas Cage drinks alcohol with their son even though Weston has a history of 'substance abuse.'

The lawsuit also includes the alleged injuries Christina sustained when Weston attacked her, including a brain concussion, multiple contusions, a disfiguring eye injury, dental trauma, PTSD and psychological damages. Aside from physical and mental trauma, she also alleges some of her work was compromised/put in jeopardy, as was her reputation. She is specifically suing Nicholas for negligent supervision and negligent undertaking and Weston for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Christina is also suing both of them for negligence.

Photo of Christina Fulton
Source: MEGA

Christina Fulton alleges to have suffered physical and mental injuries from her son's attack.

Nicholas’ attorney responded with a statement to People, sharing, “The allegations by Christina Fulton against Nicolas Cage are absurd and frivolous. Weston Coppola is a 34-year-old man. Mr. Cage does not control Weston's behavior in any manner and is not responsible for Weston's alleged assault of his mother.”

