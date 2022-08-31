Nicole Brown Simpson's Sister Outraged At Chris Rock For Joking About Her Murder
It seems that being slapped by Will Smith hasn't prompted Chris Rock to tame his comedy routine. Several months have passed since the Saturday Night Live alum made a distasteful joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the Oscars, but he's now being called out yet again for another controversial quip.
During an August 28 standup show in Phoenix, Ariz., Rock said he had been asked to host the Oscars in 2023, but he turned down the offer, joking that returning to the Oscars stage would be like Nicole Brown Simpson going back to the restaurant where she left her eyeglasses before her murder.
Simpson was killed at the age of 35 in 1994. Her ex-husband, O.J. Simpson, was tried for homicide but famously acquitted.
Rock's new joke is not sitting well with many, with Simpson's sister, Tanya Brown, calling out the comedian. Brown stated that comparing his infamous slap to a double homicide was like comparing apples to oranges.
Brown added that the pain of the murder still ran fresh for the surviving family members, and a joke was a distasteful attempt at humor.
She also believes comedians like Rock should be held accountable for their tacky taste.
Brown wasn't the only one angered at the Daddy Day Care star's words, as Twitter also came for him. "The more Chris Rock talks, the more you begin to see why Will Smith smacked fire outta him," tweeted one user.
ABC had admitted that it was open to Rock hosting next year's Oscars.
"My assessment of the Oscars was that it was really a successful year for the show. Obviously there was a lot of controversy, which overshadowed a lot of the positive things about the show, but I was really happy with the program," ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich told Deadline. "Even before that very unfortunate moment, the show started off up year over year, and we came back in a big way."
Brown revealed her thoughts on Rock's joke while talking to TMZ.