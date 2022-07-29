In the clip, Smith apologizes to the comedian for physically assaulting him after he cracked a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's bald head, as she suffers from alopecia. “I was fogged out by that point. It is all fuzzy," he recalled of the moment on the Oscars stage.

“I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk but when he is, he will reach out,” the Oscar winning star explained. “I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. my behavior was unacceptable, and I am here whenever you’re ready to talk.”