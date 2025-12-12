Cancer-Survivor 'Baywatch' Star Stuns Fans With New Pixie-Haired 'Glow-Up' After Shocking Fans With Diagnosis

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Eggert is stunning fans with what many are calling a brave, radiant "glow-up" – with her new pixie-cut look drawing praise, not just for style, but for the resilience behind it. The Baywatch star, who revealed her b----- cancer diagnosis in early 2024, stepped out on November 26 at the Los Angeles Mission + Hope the Mission Thanksgiving Meal Service sporting a cropped platinum cut and an upbeat energy supporters tell OK! reflects the courage she has shown throughout her treatment. Former pin-up Eggert attended the charity event with her daughter, Dilyn, as part of her ongoing commitment to community work and women's health advocacy. Her transformed appearance has prompted an outpouring of admiration.

Source: MEGA Nicole Eggert sported a new pixie cut.

A longtime family friend said, "Nicole's new look isn't just a haircut – it's a declaration. She has been through hell and back, and fans are stunned by her strength." Another source added: "Fans remember her sprinting across the beach on Baywatch, but seeing her now – short hair, smiling, totally herself – it's hitting them how brave she has been." At the event, Eggert wore a cropped navy knit with red patch pockets layered over a white tank, paired with dark denim and silver loafers.

Source: @_nicole_eggert_/instagram Nicole Eggert was diagnosed with b----- cancer.

Gold hoops and layered necklaces added subtle glamour, while the short platinum pixie – first revealed when she shaved her head during chemotherapy in March 2024 – framed her face. She held a bright red jacket as she posed with Dilyn, looking energized and relaxed despite a year of surgeries, including two mastectomies and reconstruction. At the height of its 1990s fame, Baywatch drew more than a billion viewers worldwide, cementing Eggert, David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Yasmine Bleeth and Carmen Electra as global icons of sun-drenched lifeguard drama. Eggert joined the show at 20, becoming a favorite for her portrayal of Summer Quinn – the girl-next-door figure many viewers still cite as one of the series' most relatable characters.

Source: @_nicole_eggert_/instagram Nicole Eggert previously starred on 'Baywatch.'

After leaving the show, Eggert moved into roles on Boy Meets World, Gilmore Girls and a clutch of TV movies before appearing on reality programs including Celebrity Fit Club and Splash. She later launched an ice cream truck business to support her family during slower years. Eggert has been candid about her health since publicly confirming her diagnosis, which was followed by two mastectomies and grueling reconstruction procedures. In September, she declared was feeling really good, adding: "My pathology reports came back clear… I get to wear really small bras, and I'm really happy with my b-----." She has said the decision to share her journey was shaped by isolation early in her cancer treatment.

Source: BAYWATCH- Fremantle Media Nicole Eggert got two mastectomies.