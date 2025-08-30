HEALTH Baywatch's Nicole Eggert Reveals She Underwent a Mastectomy Amid B----- Cancer Battle Source: Mega; @_nicole_eggert/Instagram Nicole Eggert shared she underwent a mastectomy amid her b----- cancer battle. OK! Staff Aug. 30 2025, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Eggert bravely shared more about her cancer battle. "Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday. How was ur weekend?" Eggert, 53, posted alongside a selfie on Instagram on August 28. The photo featured Eggert wearing a black bra and white underwear, as she confidently posed in front of a mirror.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @_nicole_eggert/Instagram The star posted a candid selfie on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Amidst her battle, Eggert also shared a poignant moment when she shaved her head, capturing the emotional experience in an Instagram video. "Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are," she had captioned the clip on March 14, quoting motivational speaker Madeleine Eames. Her former Baywatch costars rallied around her in the comments. "D---, Nicole. You are fierce ❤️❤️," wrote Erika Eleniak.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Gena Lee Nolin commented, "You look great!!! Warrior Woman!❤️" Brande Roderick added, "You look like a tough a-- action hero in this photo! 💪 you got this!!! 💜💜." Fans echoed their admiration and encouragement, recognizing Eggert's strength and bravery throughout her journey.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @_nicole_eggert/Instagram 'Baywatch' costars Erika Eleniak and Gena Lee Nolin praised Nicole Eggert amid her health battle.

Article continues below advertisement

"So happy you have this part behind you, now the healing begins! I pray your road is far less bumpy than mine and that you are so much closer to cancer free forever❤️," one wrote, while another added, "You are brave and I appreciate you walking through this time with us. My prayers are with you ❤️." "You are such a warrior. 👏 keep fighting … keep battling … You are an inspiration… ❤️," shared a third supporter, with another expressing, "You will get through this. We're all rooting for you. I wish I could give you a big hug! ❤️."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Eggert shared her diagnosis in January 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2024, Eggert publicly disclosed her b----- cancer diagnosis after discovering a lump during a self-exam. "It really was throbbing and hurting," she told People at the time. "I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done." A mammogram and three biopsies eventually confirmed her diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @_nicole_eggert/Instagram Nicole Eggert said she felt good physically as she entered recovery.

Article continues below advertisement

By July 2024, Eggert announced that her body had a "full complete response" to chemotherapy in a video shared via Instagram. "There's no detectable cancer in that area, and I have the green light to go ahead and schedule surgery," she told her followers. "This will be a mastectomy and reconstruction, and this will be a whole journey on its own, but it worked. It worked. It worked."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @_nicole_eggert/Instagram The 'Baywatch' star revealed the surgery in an August 28 Instagram selfie.