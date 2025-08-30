Baywatch's Nicole Eggert Reveals She Underwent a Mastectomy Amid B----- Cancer Battle
Nicole Eggert bravely shared more about her cancer battle.
"Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday. How was ur weekend?" Eggert, 53, posted alongside a selfie on Instagram on August 28. The photo featured Eggert wearing a black bra and white underwear, as she confidently posed in front of a mirror.
Amidst her battle, Eggert also shared a poignant moment when she shaved her head, capturing the emotional experience in an Instagram video. "Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are," she had captioned the clip on March 14, quoting motivational speaker Madeleine Eames.
Her former Baywatch costars rallied around her in the comments. "D---, Nicole. You are fierce ❤️❤️," wrote Erika Eleniak.
Gena Lee Nolin commented, "You look great!!! Warrior Woman!❤️"
Brande Roderick added, "You look like a tough a-- action hero in this photo! 💪 you got this!!! 💜💜."
Fans echoed their admiration and encouragement, recognizing Eggert's strength and bravery throughout her journey.
"So happy you have this part behind you, now the healing begins! I pray your road is far less bumpy than mine and that you are so much closer to cancer free forever❤️," one wrote, while another added, "You are brave and I appreciate you walking through this time with us. My prayers are with you ❤️."
"You are such a warrior. 👏 keep fighting … keep battling … You are an inspiration… ❤️," shared a third supporter, with another expressing, "You will get through this. We're all rooting for you. I wish I could give you a big hug! ❤️."
In January 2024, Eggert publicly disclosed her b----- cancer diagnosis after discovering a lump during a self-exam. "It really was throbbing and hurting," she told People at the time.
"I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked. So I had to wait until the end of November to get it done."
A mammogram and three biopsies eventually confirmed her diagnosis.
By July 2024, Eggert announced that her body had a "full complete response" to chemotherapy in a video shared via Instagram. "There's no detectable cancer in that area, and I have the green light to go ahead and schedule surgery," she told her followers. "This will be a mastectomy and reconstruction, and this will be a whole journey on its own, but it worked. It worked. It worked."
Months later, she spoke about her health with Us Weekly. "I'm feeling really well," she shared in December 2024. "I'm feeling good. I'm gearing up to do radiation and then some surgeries and stuff like that. But I feel good spiritually. I feel good physically. I feel good."