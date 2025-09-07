HEALTH Nicole Eggert Says 'My Daughters Keep Me Going' Amid 'Exhausting' Cancer Battle Source: Mega Nicole Eggert shared how her daughters gave her strength through b------ cancer and menopause struggles. OK! Staff Sept. 7 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Nicole Eggert is fearlessly navigating the challenges of b—-- cancer while managing menopause, finding strength in the love of her daughters. "I still have surgeries ahead of me next month that I'm excited about," Eggert, 53, said on the September 1 episode of the "Pod Meets World" podcast. "I really took my time with that because I just didn't know what was the right route for me. There are just so many opinions and options, and I'm someone that needs to sleep on it, so I took a year to listen to everybody, digest it all… It's a big decision."

Source: @_nicole_eggert/Instagram Nicole Eggert revealed she was diagnosed with b----- cancer in January 2024.

Diagnosed with b----- cancer in January 2024, Eggert noted she couldn't initially opt for a "lumpectomy" or "mastectomy" due to the size of her cancer, forcing her to undergo chemotherapy first, followed by radiation. Post-chemo, the Baywatch alum explained she has been focused on detoxing from chemotherapy while managing menopausal symptoms.

"My girls are just, they're my rocks," Eggert said about her daughters Dilyn, 25 and Keegan, 12. "They have been so amazing through all of this because it's strange." Despite their support, Eggert emphasized there's much to learn along the way. "There's just so much out there, there's so much information to be had that isn't given to you by regular, general practicing doctors," she explained, adding that she's determined to discover how to prevent the cancer from returning. "Chemo is a beast. And they threw the strongest ones at me. And once they do it, you can't do it again. So, I need this not only to be effective now but to understand how I got here. They say not to think about that, but sorry, I have to think about it."

Source: Mega Nicole Eggert said chemotherapy and menopause left her 'exhausted but determined.'

Eggert visits the doctor frequently, admitting, "I'm so sick of it. I have two good weeks out of every month and the other two weeks I'm at the treatment center. So it's really all consuming." Danielle Fishel, diagnosed with stage 1 b----- cancer in June 2024, understood Eggert's struggle. "Even when Eggert is home, she's still facing menopause," Fishel noted. "So even when you're feeling good, you're still not feeling that great." Eggert agreed, stating, "100 percent true."

Despite their respective challenges, Eggert and Fishel found a supportive connection through their shared experiences. Fishel recently celebrated her "first clear mammogram" in June, opting to focus on reducing anxiety during recovery. Outside of the b----- cancer community, Eggert received immense support from her daughters. "My oldest lives in New York so she didn't have to witness a lot of it like my younger one did, but they're supportive," Eggert explained.

Source: @_nicole_eggert/Instagram Nicole Eggert credits her daughters Dilyn and Keegan as her 'rocks' during treatment.

She emphasized her responsibility to set an example for her daughters. "It's this moment of, 'I have to show them how you roll up your sleeves and not crumble,'" she said. "It's given me a lot of motivation, it's given me my purpose." Joking about her 12-year-old daughter Keegan, Eggert said she's also an "unpaid Uber driver," a role that distracts her from her health struggles. "I have to be a mom. There are lunches to be made and rides to be given and things to do, and it's such a good distraction," she said.

Eggert recalled emotional moments with Keegan during her diagnosis when the two leaned on each other. "I would look at her and she would say, 'Are you OK?' And we had this moment early on where she said, 'I don't know what to do or what to say,' and I said, 'It's OK, neither do I. I just need to sit, let's just sit and hug and be quiet.' And we sort of learned it together like that. There's nothing stronger than a good hug from your children." Finding the lump that led to her diagnosis during a self-exam, Eggert confirmed her b----- cancer diagnosis through a mammogram and three biopsies. "It really was throbbing and hurting," she told People at the time. "I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to get it looked at. But the problem was I just couldn't get an appointment. Everything was booked."

Source: @_nicole_eggert/Instagram Nicole Eggert recently underwent a mastectomy with reconstruction.