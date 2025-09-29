Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Separation Shocker: Pair Have Been Living Apart 'Since the Beginning of Summer'

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated, according to a new report. A news outlet confirmed the news, detailing the pair have been living apart "since the beginning of summer."

Why Did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Separate?

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman did not want to separate, according to a source.

According to multiple insiders, Kidman has been taking care of their children amid their split and “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone." They detailed that the desire to be apart is one-sided, as the starlet has been working to try to save their marriage. "Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home," which is also in Nashville, a source detailed. It has not been determined yet if the couple will divorce.

What Went Wrong in Their Relationship?

Source: MEGA Keith Urban abruptly ended an interview when asked about Nicole Kidman's steamy scenes with Zac Efron.

Though it's unclear what went wrong in their romance, OK! reported in July that Urban abruptly ended an interview when asked about Kidman's steamy scenes with Zac Efron. When being interviewed on Mix 102.3's "Hayley & Max in the Morning," host Max Bufrod asked Urban, "What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?" This was in reference to Kidman's on-screen romance with Efron in Netflix's 2024 film A Family Affair. The question was followed by silence until a producer revealed Urban and his team had "disconnected from Zoom." "I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question," the staffer admitted, as host Hayley Peterson stated that was "100 percent what happened" and she "knew" that it would. "He’s gone!" she exclaimed. "He doesn’t like talking about his wife."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Ubran Couldn't 'Keep Their Hands Off Each Other'

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman said a 'double-headed shower' was the 'key' to her 'successful marriage' with Keith Urban.

Earlier this year, OK! shared the couple, who had been married for 19 years, were still very much into one another. "They've got more than a few secrets to a spicy marriage," a source dished to a media outlet at the time, adding they "famously can't keep their hands off each other." "We have a double shower," Kidman shared in an interview. "The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage!"

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Faced a Hardship Quickly After They Married

Nicole Kidman stood by Keith Urban's side after he went to rehab.