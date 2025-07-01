Keith Urban Abruptly Ends Interview After Being Asked About Wife Nicole Kidman's Steamy 'Love Scenes' With Zac Efron
Keith Urban doesn't play about his wife, Nicole Kidman!
The country star abruptly ended an interview with Mix 102.3's "Hayley & Max in the Morning" on Tuesday, July 1, after being asked about Kidman's intimate movie scenes as an A-list actress.
Urban hung up after calling to chat with hosts Hayley Peterson and Max Burford ahead of his upcoming High and Alive World Tour. The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer had agreed to take part in the radio show's "Wall of Truth" segment when Peterson began prepping him for a "very tricky... deeply personal question."
Keith Urban Asked 'Uncomfortable' Question About Nicole Kidman
Peterson grew "uncomfortable" with asking the question, so Burford took over.
"What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?" Burford asked in reference to Kidman's steamy on-screen romance with the High School Musical star in Netflix's 2024 film A Family Affair.
Keith Urban Hangs Up Mid-Interview
The question was followed by silence until a producer revealed Urban and his team had "disconnected from Zoom."
"I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question," the staffer admitted, as Peterson declared that was "100 percent what happened" and she "knew" that it would.
"He’s gone!" she exclaimed. "He doesn’t like talking about his wife."
Burford tried lightening the mood, as he comedically asked: "Does Keith Urban hate us? Do we have beef with Keith Urban?"
Inside Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Love Story
While Urban and Kidman's marriage and love life hasn't been a secret from the public since they tied the knot in 2006, the pair keeps their relationship relatively private aside from occasional mentions in interviews, social media shout-outs, red carpet appearances and more.
Kidman's "love scenes" with Efron aren't the latest intimate acts she's filmed, either.
At the end of last year, Kidman starred in the erotic thriller Babygirl, in which she plays a powerfully successful CEO who finds herself in a passionate affair with a much-younger intern.
While promoting the film, Kidman admitted she "didn’t care if she was never touched again in her life" after finishing filming the raunchy movie.
The Big Little Lies actress told The Sun she experienced "burnout" from filming the touchy thriller.
"There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to o----- any more. Don’t come near me. I hate doing this,'" she confessed.