Keith Urban Abruptly Ends Interview After Being Asked About Wife Nicole Kidman's Steamy 'Love Scenes' With Zac Efron

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married for almost 20 years.

Urban hung up after calling to chat with hosts Hayley Peterson and Max Burford ahead of his upcoming High and Alive World Tour. The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer had agreed to take part in the radio show's "Wall of Truth" segment when Peterson began prepping him for a "very tricky... deeply personal question."

The country star abruptly ended an interview with Mix 102.3's "Hayley & Max in the Morning" on Tuesday, July 1, after being asked about Kidman's intimate movie scenes as an A-list actress.

"What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?" Burford asked in reference to Kidman's steamy on-screen romance with the High School Musical star in Netflix's 2024 film A Family Affair.

Peterson grew "uncomfortable" with asking the question, so Burford took over.

The question was followed by silence until a producer revealed Urban and his team had "disconnected from Zoom."

"I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question," the staffer admitted, as Peterson declared that was "100 percent what happened" and she "knew" that it would.

"He’s gone!" she exclaimed. "He doesn’t like talking about his wife."

Burford tried lightening the mood, as he comedically asked: "Does Keith Urban hate us? Do we have beef with Keith Urban?"