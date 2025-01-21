Hey, That's My Spouse! Celebrity Better Halves Who Cannot Watch Their Partners' On-Screen Romantic Scenes

These days, country star Keith Urban, 57, can't avoid seeing his wife, Nicole Kidman, romancing another man — the 57-year-old is heating up the screen in everything from Babygirl to The Perfect Couple.

Kidman can sympathize, saying of her particularly graphic scenes with Big Little Lies' Alexander Skarsgård, "No one wants to see their wife with Skarsgård, let me tell you that — no one!"