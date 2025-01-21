Hey, That's My Spouse! Celebrity Better Halves Who Cannot Watch Their Partners' On-Screen Romantic Scenes
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
These days, country star Keith Urban, 57, can't avoid seeing his wife, Nicole Kidman, romancing another man — the 57-year-old is heating up the screen in everything from Babygirl to The Perfect Couple.
Kidman can sympathize, saying of her particularly graphic scenes with Big Little Lies' Alexander Skarsgård, "No one wants to see their wife with Skarsgård, let me tell you that — no one!"
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard got a little jelly during a watch party for his 44-year-old wife's hit romantic comedy Nobody Wants This.
"We watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I'd argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film," the 50-year-old recalled of Kristen Bell's steamy smooch with Adam Brody's Hot Rabbi. "And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, 'Does she ever kiss you like that?'"
Shepard said he replied, "No, I didn't even know she could kiss like that."
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin
"Why did I wake up cranky? Could it be the full-on love scene my Husband is shooting today. Hmmm," Real Housewife Lisa Rinna once ranted on social media.
An actress herself, the 61-year-old has acknowledged that seeing Harry Hamlin, 73, in compromising positions is just part of the job.
"Yes I do get jealous," she admitted. "I don't like it one bit. But hey that's the deal."
- Permission Granted! Kelly Ripa, Lisa Vanderpump, More Reveal Their Celebrity Crushes Whom Their Partners Have Granted As 'Freebies'
- May-December Romances! George & Amal, Beyoncé & Jay-Z, More Couples With A Very Noticeable Age Gap
- Chrissy Teigen, Nick Cannon, Rihanna & More Stars Spill All The Salacious Details About Their Freaky Sex Lives
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
You won't catch Mila Kunis on set if her 46-year-old husband, Ashton Kutcher, is shooting a bedroom scene!
"It doesn't bother me whatsoever, it doesn't bother him whatsoever," the star, 41, said of racy scripts.
But when it comes to actually putting them on film, she prefers to steer clear of the action: "You don't want to see your partner getting it on with someone else for, like, 12 hours. It's weird, I won't lie."
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Though Blake Lively, 37, once joked it was "torture" to watch Ryan Reynolds, 48, with another woman on screen, she said it helps that they're both in the biz.
"In general, it's nice to have someone who understands what you're doing. Especially because our job is so weird," Lively noted. "You have to be married to other people, it's all so strange. It's never normal, even when you're both doing it. It's helpful to know when you're acting that you're in a relationship with someone else, that that's not what's actually happening."
Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure
Former NHL player Valeri Bure, 50, is not a fan of watching his wife, Candace Cameron Bure, get busy on screen, the 48-year-old admitted.
"I totally understand and respect it," the Fuller House star explained. "He's always held a position that ‘I don't want to ever tell you not to or stop you from your job,' and all that, but he doesn't want to watch, and I respect that. And it's the boundaries."