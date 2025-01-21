or
Hey, That's My Spouse! Celebrity Better Halves Who Cannot Watch Their Partners' On-Screen Romantic Scenes

celebrity spouses who cannot watch their partners love scenes
Source: MEGA

Sure, they're just playing a part, but these stars' better halves don't love watching them get busy on screen!

By:

Jan. 21 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

keith urban and nicole kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman tied the knot in June 2006.

These days, country star Keith Urban, 57, can't avoid seeing his wife, Nicole Kidman, romancing another man — the 57-year-old is heating up the screen in everything from Babygirl to The Perfect Couple.

Kidman can sympathize, saying of her particularly graphic scenes with Big Little Lies' Alexander Skarsgård, "No one wants to see their wife with Skarsgård, let me tell you that — no one!"

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

dax shepard and kristen bell

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been married since 2013.

Dax Shepard got a little jelly during a watch party for his 44-year-old wife's hit romantic comedy Nobody Wants This.

"We watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I'd argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film," the 50-year-old recalled of Kristen Bell's steamy smooch with Adam Brody's Hot Rabbi. "And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, 'Does she ever kiss you like that?'"

Shepard said he replied, "No, I didn't even know she could kiss like that."

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin

lisa rinna and harry hamlin
Source: MEGA

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin exchanged vows in 1997, years after their 1992 meeting.

"Why did I wake up cranky? Could it be the full-on love scene my Husband is shooting today. Hmmm," Real Housewife Lisa Rinna once ranted on social media.

An actress herself, the 61-year-old has acknowledged that seeing Harry Hamlin, 73, in compromising positions is just part of the job.

"Yes I do get jealous," she admitted. "I don't like it one bit. But hey that's the deal."

Blake Lively

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

mila kunis and ashton kutcher
Source: MEGA

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met on the set of 'That '70s Show.'

You won't catch Mila Kunis on set if her 46-year-old husband, Ashton Kutcher, is shooting a bedroom scene!

"It doesn't bother me whatsoever, it doesn't bother him whatsoever," the star, 41, said of racy scripts.

But when it comes to actually putting them on film, she prefers to steer clear of the action: "You don't want to see your partner getting it on with someone else for, like, 12 hours. It's weird, I won't lie."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

blake lively and ryan reynolds
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who married in 2010, share four children.

Though Blake Lively, 37, once joked it was "torture" to watch Ryan Reynolds, 48, with another woman on screen, she said it helps that they're both in the biz.

"In general, it's nice to have someone who understands what you're doing. Especially because our job is so weird," Lively noted. "You have to be married to other people, it's all so strange. It's never normal, even when you're both doing it. It's helpful to know when you're acting that you're in a relationship with someone else, that that's not what's actually happening."

Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure

candace cameron bure and valeri bure
Source: @candacecbure/Instagram

Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure started dating in 1994 and tied the knot in 1996.

Former NHL player Valeri Bure, 50, is not a fan of watching his wife, Candace Cameron Bure, get busy on screen, the 48-year-old admitted.

"I totally understand and respect it," the Fuller House star explained. "He's always held a position that ‘I don't want to ever tell you not to or stop you from your job,' and all that, but he doesn't want to watch, and I respect that. And it's the boundaries."

