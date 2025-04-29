Nicole Kidman, 57, Goes Pantsless in Cleavage-Baring Black Bodysuit: Photos
Nicole Kidman put on a leggy display while overlooking the beach in France.
In her latest social media post, the Babygirl star, 57, showed off her ageless physique in a skin-tight black bodysuit and tights as her hair blew in the wind.
The Oscar winner stood on her tippy toes in the long-sleeve one-piece from her balcony in Biarritz. The camera zoomed in on her laughing and shaking her hair before she ran toward the lens with her mouth open.
"Love from France," she captioned the video with Lorde's new song "What Was That" playing in the background.
"Hot girls listen to Lorde," one person commented, while several others said Kidman looked like a "queen."
Another quipped her "husband is a lucky man," referring to her spouse of 18 years, Keith Urban.
Vanessa Hudgens took to the comments section to support her friend, writing, "Love you."
Kidman showed off her body at the January Golden Globes as well, donning a backless, crystal-embroidered mesh gown from Balenciaga. The actress posed from the side, showing some skin in the one-shoulder design. She accessorized with Boucheron jewels, which took front and center as her hair was pulled out of her face and into a high ponytail.
During the awards show, she was up for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture for her role in Babygirl, marking her 17th nomination to date. Fernanda Torres ultimately took home the trophy for 2025.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Aside from the recent release of her Amazon Prime thriller Holland, Kidman is keeping her family close.
On April 7, the film star shared a snapshot enjoying "Monday cuddles" with her pet toy poodle, Julian, which she adopted in 2019.
In March, she posted a tribute to her parents with a throwback image of them, writing, "Missing Mumma and Papa so much on what would have been her birthday today."
Kidman also makes time for Urban and their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14. The celeb mom revealed back in January her unexpected secret to keeping the flame alive with the country star.
"We have a double shower. The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage," she told W. "Separate commodes and a double-headed shower!"
She further confessed to her habit of singing in the shower, just like her husband, who forms new songs while bathing.
The couple got married at St. Patrick's Estate in Sydney in 2006 with Kidman's other children with ex Tom Cruise — Isabella Jane, 32, and Connor Antony, 30 — in attendance.