Nicole Kidman Reveals the 'Key' to Her and Keith Urban's Successful Marriage: 'Double-Headed Shower!'

Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram

Nicole Kidman revealed the 'key' to her and Keith Urban's successful marriage — and it's surprising!

By:

Jan. 3 2025, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman shared some insight into how her marriage with Keith Urban is still going strong after 18 years together.

In a new interview, the actress, 57, was asked if she belts out tunes when bathing, to which she replied: "I do. I also hear Keith singing in the shower, and I’ll hear his new songs forming. We have a double shower. The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage. Separate commodes and a double-headed shower!"

Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram

Nicole Kidman shared the secret to her long-lasting marriage to Keith Urban.

The pair got married at St. Patrick's Estate in Sydney with her childrenIsabella Jane and Connor Antony, whom she shares with ex Tom Cruise — by her side in 2006.

Since then, the A-listers have welcomed their daughters: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram

The pair share two kids. Nicole Kidman also shares two kids with ex Tom Cruise.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Perfect Couple starlet gushed over how her daughters are benefiting from her spectacular outfits.

"I've saved all the red carpet dresses. I have them all beautifully boxed. They're museum pieces. They raid my wardrobe all the time. I'm like, 'Okay, what's mine is yours.' But I don't raid their closet, even though I'm like, 'Oh, that's cute.' But I'm not allowed to take anything. It's a one-way exchange," she quipped.

Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram

The duo got married in 2006.

Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose made her runway. debut in Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 show in October 2024, which she was thrilled about.

Source: mega

Nicole Kidman made a rare appearance alongside her youngest daughters on a red carpet in 2024.

"I've been wanting to do this for so long so when the offer came through it was really exciting," Sunday Rose told Vogue in a TikTok shared on Thursday, October 3. "And now the day's finally here."

"I'm wearing a white poplin dress with a swimsuit underneath, so I'm really excited for everyone to see the collection," she added while describing the look.

Before her debut, Kidman gave her child some words of wisdom. "I was just like, 'You got this baby,'" she told E! News that same month. "I'm trying to give her her own space, you know? [Not be] overbearing or dominant in any way."

In August 2024, Kidman gushed to Victoria Beckham about taking Sunday to her first-ever fashion show, which was Balenciaga's Haute Couture fall/winter 2024-2025 show two months prior.

"She’s about to turn 16," the blonde beauty said. "That’s what I told her, when she was 16 she was allowed to come to a show. She’s wanted to go for a long time."

W conducted the interview with Kidman.

