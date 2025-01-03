Nicole Kidman Reveals the 'Key' to Her and Keith Urban's Successful Marriage: 'Double-Headed Shower!'

Nicole Kidman shared some insight into how her marriage with Keith Urban is still going strong after 18 years together.

In a new interview, the actress, 57, was asked if she belts out tunes when bathing, to which she replied: "I do. I also hear Keith singing in the shower, and I’ll hear his new songs forming. We have a double shower. The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage. Separate commodes and a double-headed shower!"