PHOTOS Nicole Kidman's Jaw-Dropping Transformation: See How Actress Maintains Her Beauty at 57 Source: MEGA The fountain of youth seems to be helping Nicole Kidman reach a whole new level of timeless beauty each year!

1996

Nicole Kidman looked like a goddess in her white, strapless gown at the 53rd Golden Globe Awards, where she won Best Actress in a Movie Comedy or Musical for her work in To Die For.

1997

1998

The Days of Thunder actress stunned at the 5th Annual Artists Rights Foundation dinner, donning a white and black gown. She also flaunted her curly locks, which enhanced her facial features.

1999

Kidman showed off her curves in her burgundy outfit at the premiere of her and Cruise's film, Eyes Wide Shut, in Los Angeles, Calif.

2000

For the premiere of Mission: Impossible 2, Kidman opted for a high ponytail that accentuated her petite frame. She also sported an embellished top and black pants at the event.

2001

Kidman graced the Los Angeles premiere of Moulin Rouge in a body-hugging halter dress and matching high heels.

2002

The Golden Compass actress suited up in a white coat and matching straight-leg pants at the 2002 Showest Gala Awards Banquet in Las Vegas, Nev.

2003

Kidman was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame decades after her debut in Hollywood.

2004

At the 2004 Academy Awards, Kidman wore a jaw-dropping Chanel dress that definitely stole the show.

2005

The mom-of-four rocked her blonde hair, which was highlighted more by her velvet black dress at The Interpreter U.K. charity premiere.

2006

Kidman strolled down the red carpet of the 78th Academy Awards wearing a show-stopping white gown.

2007

Kidman wowed the attendees of the 79th Annual Academy Awards with her timeless beauty in a red Balenciaga dress that featured a cape.

2008

The then-expecting mom wore a flowy dress as she cradled her growing baby bump at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

2009

Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, looked like lovebirds at the 2009 American Music Awards. At the time, the Cold Mountain star wore a gorgeous asymmetrical gown.

2010

Kidman's lacy navy blue midi dress turned heads when she appeared at the premiere of Rabbit Hole in New York City.

2011

The Being the Ricardos star arrived at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards wearing a black, ankle-length dress.

2012

For the 2012 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards, Kidman wore a short black lace cocktail dress that displayed her curves.

2013

Kidman attended the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Installation Luncheon in a midi pencil dress. She completed her look with black and silver sandals.

2014

Kidman made her appearance at the 47th Country Music Awards in a Roberto Cavalli dress.

2015

The A Family Affair actress looked like royalty in a patterned dress and black high heels she wore at the 60th Anniversary Women of the Year Lunch & Awards in the U.K.

2016

Kidman set pulses racing when she wore a white V-neck dress at the Lion premiere.

2017

The attendees of the Producers Guild Awards red carpet event witnessed Kidman's timeless beauty in her luxurious sequined dress. The Aquaman star also had her hair braided, transforming her into a real-life Disney princess.

2018

Kidman made sure she had everyone's attention with her Armani Privè dress, featuring voluminous ruffles, at the Los Angeles premiere of Aquaman.

2019

The How to Talk to Girls at Parties actress made her grand entrance at Being the Ricardos Los Angeles Premiere in her jaw-dropping strapless ballgown.

2020

For the U.K. premiere of The Perfect Couple, Kidman donned a Balenciaga satin gown.

2021

Kidman arrived at a red carpet event in an unconventional but stunning A-line gown and silver stilettos.

2022

Kidman was all smiles at the Mexico XXI Century Forum, where she served as a guest speaker.

2023

The Before I Go to Sleep actress dominated the Planet OMEGA Exhibition Opening Night Party in an all-black ensemble.

2024

