Nicole Kidman Sparks Concern About Her Weight After Showing Off Her Tiny Physique in Just a T-Shirt: Photos

Nicole Kidman worried fans when she flaunted her tiny figure in three different T-shirts in a photo posted to Instagram on Thursday, November 30.

"Celebrating Aussie music for #AusMusicTShirtDay today! 🎶🇦🇺 Throw on a tee from one of your favorite Australian artists to help raise funds for music workers through @SupportAct ❤️ @GrettaRay @KeithUrban @KingGizzard," the actress, 56, captioned three snaps of herself wearing different shirts — without any bottoms — for a good cause.