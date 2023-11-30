Nicole Kidman Sparks Concern About Her Weight After Showing Off Her Tiny Physique in Just a T-Shirt: Photos
Nicole Kidman worried fans when she flaunted her tiny figure in three different T-shirts in a photo posted to Instagram on Thursday, November 30.
"Celebrating Aussie music for #AusMusicTShirtDay today! 🎶🇦🇺 Throw on a tee from one of your favorite Australian artists to help raise funds for music workers through @SupportAct ❤️ @GrettaRay @KeithUrban @KingGizzard," the actress, 56, captioned three snaps of herself wearing different shirts — without any bottoms — for a good cause.
Though the Bewitched star, who is married to Keith Urban, looked fantastic, some of her followers couldn't help but notice how thin she looked. One person wrote, "Did not recognize you at all," while another said, "Somebody give her a cheeseburger."
"Make it a double cheese burger with bacon and extra mayo... cmon girl, skin and bones ain't a good look!" added a third user.
"I love her, but she is just way too skinny," a fourth chimed in.
On the other hand, many people praised the blonde beauty for looking amazing. One person gushed, "Such an Ageless BEAUTY😍❤️," while another added, "But why do you look 21?!"
In 2021, Kidman spoke about ageism in Hollywood, claiming that older actresses no longer have opportunities later on in their career.
“There’s a consensus in the industry that as a female actor, at about 40, you’re done,” the Bombshell alum told Dujour.
“I never sat in a chair and heard someone say, ‘You’re past your due date,’ but I’ve had times where you’re turned down and the door is shut on you," she continued.
When appearing in Being the Ricardos, Kidman noted how she and Lucille Ball had similar experiences.
"There's a scene in it where they say, 'You're 39, and that's it. It's kind of over for you,'" Kidman said while speaking to Today in 2021. "I know that feeling. I sort of had that. And it was like, 'OK.' Where television suddenly opened a door for her, it opened a door for me. Around the same age, I was like, 'Gosh, that's kind of ... I know that feeling really deeply.'"